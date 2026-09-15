Nigeria: Senator Shehu Buba Challenges Security Agencies to Investigate Him

Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba Umar, has said he is ready to face any legitimate investigation by security agencies over allegations linking him to banditry, terrorism financing, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Buba, who stated this at a press conference in Bauchi on Monday, said he had voluntarily submitted himself to the Department of State Services (DSS) for a comprehensive investigation, insisting that he had "Nothing to hide and nothing to fear."

He said the decision followed what he described as the continued circulation of serious allegations against him, despite previous legal actions and reports made to relevant authorities.

According to him, what began as a politically motivated smear campaign in 2024 had resurfaced in different forms, prompting him to seek the intervention of security agencies.

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"For the avoidance of doubt, and despite my deliberate silence over the past months, I categorically and unequivocally deny these allegations. I have never sponsored, financed, armed, facilitated or supported banditry, terrorism, kidnapping or any criminal organisation or activity whatsoever.

"I have nothing to hide, and I have nothing to fear from any legitimate investigation," he said.

Buba disclosed that, through his legal team led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, he had formally written to the DSS, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Nigeria Police Force requesting investigations into the allegations.

He said the step was necessary because allegations involving terrorism, banditry and kidnapping against a serving senator should not be left to social media speculation.

"I am taking this extraordinary step because I do not believe allegations of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping against a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be allowed to remain matters of social-media speculation.

"These are serious crimes. They should be investigated seriously," he said.

The senator challenged anyone with credible evidence linking him to banditry, terrorism, kidnapping or any criminal organisation to submit such evidence to the appropriate security agencies.

"Do not hide behind social media. Do not rely on edited videos, insinuations, propaganda or anonymous allegations. Take whatever evidence you have to the appropriate security agencies and allow the law to take its course," he challenged.

Buba said he had also asked the security agencies to invite those making the allegations and require them to substantiate their claims with credible evidence capable of withstanding investigation.

He added that he had made himself available to relevant international bodies, including Amnesty International, and was prepared to cooperate fully with the DSS, Police, DIA, military and other competent institutions.

"I seek no special treatment. My position is simple. Let every allegation be subjected to impartial scrutiny, let every piece of evidence be examined, and let the truth prevail," he said.

The senator further declared that he was prepared to face prosecution if a prima facie case was established against him based on credible and verifiable evidence.

"More importantly, I have undertaken that if a prima facie case is established against me on the basis of credible and verifiable evidence, I am prepared to face prosecution.

"If a competent court eventually finds me guilty, I will accept the consequences prescribed by law. That is how strongly I believe in my innocence," he said.

Buba recalled that he previously served as chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, where he said he worked closely with the military, intelligence and other security agencies in tackling banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He, however, alleged that some of the activities undertaken during his tenure in the committee, which he said were necessarily sensitive because of the nature of national security work, were now being distorted and weaponised to create the impression that he maintained relationships with criminal elements.

"I will not ask Nigerians simply to take my word for it. That is precisely why I have submitted myself to the relevant security agencies.

"Let the professionals investigate. Let them examine the records. Let them interrogate me where necessary. Let those making allegations come forward. Let them present their evidence. At the end, let the facts speak for themselves," he said.

The senator said he had previously pursued legal remedies against individuals he accused of spreading false allegations against him.

He disclosed that in September 2025, he petitioned the Nigeria Police Force over publications containing the allegations, resulting in criminal proceedings currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Buba further said his legal team had identified one Hassan Saleh Hussaini as a person they believed was behind several of the allegations and claimed that Hussaini was operating from the Niger Republic.

He said the matter had been reported for Interpol intervention, while legal counsel had also been engaged in Niger Republic to pursue appropriate legal remedies.

"I recognise, however, that defending my reputation through litigation alone is no longer enough. The allegations being circulated involve national security. Therefore, national security institutions must be given the opportunity to investigate and establish the truth," he said.

Buba, who has declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Bauchi State on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), also alleged that the accusations were part of a sustained campaign to damage his reputation and political career ahead of the election.

He, however, urged politicians and their supporters to focus on issues rather than unsubstantiated criminal allegations.

"Politics must never become an excuse for destroying people's reputations with allegations of terrorism and other grave crimes.

"Let us debate development. Let us debate education, healthcare, agriculture, security, jobs, infrastructure and the future of Bauchi State. Let us disagree politically. Let us scrutinise one another's records and programmes.

"But where allegations of criminality are made, they must be supported by evidence and submitted to the appropriate authorities," he said.

He described his decision to submit himself for investigation as being bigger than politics, saying it was about accountability and the principle that nobody should be above scrutiny.

"I am a senator today, but I remain a Nigerian citizen subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

Buba said he was not seeking immunity from investigation or special protection, but only a professional, comprehensive and fair investigation.

He disclosed that his lawyers had provided the security agencies with relevant documents, including his September 2025 petition to the Police, information on the pending criminal proceedings before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the September 7, 2026 petition seeking Interpol intervention and links to social media publications containing the allegations.

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He said copies of the submission had also been forwarded to the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence.

"I am hopeful that when the investigation is concluded, and subject to legitimate national security considerations, the Services will make appropriate clarification available to Nigerians," he said.

Buba said he would accept the outcome of any credible investigation based on facts and evidence, adding that anyone found to have deliberately manufactured and circulated false allegations should also be held accountable under the law.

The senator also appealed to his supporters across Bauchi State and beyond to remain calm and refrain from insults, threats, violence or retaliation.

"To my supporters across Bauchi State and beyond, I appeal for calm. Do not insult anyone on my behalf. Do not threaten anyone. Do not engage in violence or retaliation. We must allow the law to work.

"To the security agencies, I pledge my full cooperation. To my accusers, I say clearly: this is your opportunity. Take your evidence to the security services.

"And to the people of Bauchi State and Nigerians generally, I assure you that I remain committed to peace, security, justice and the service of our people.

"My conscience is clear. I have nothing to hide. I have voluntarily submitted myself for investigation because the truth should not be afraid of scrutiny," he concluded.