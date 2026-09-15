South Africa: Durban Refugees Relocated to Gauteng - South African News Briefs - September 15, 2026

A refugee shows the papers permitting her to be in South Africa in the hope of avoiding harassment by March and March.

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Durban Migrants Relocated to Gauteng After Months in Camps

Refugees and asylum seekers who have been camping outside the Home Affairs offices in Durban since May are being relocated to Gauteng, reports EWN. They were forced from their homes and businesses ahead of the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests, with tensions around the makeshift camp escalating in recent weeks. Home Affairs says it will transport 278 people to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, prompting mixed emotions. Some migrants, including Ghanaian hairdresser Princess Adjei and Congolese refugee Robert Bhabi, said they were hopeful about starting again elsewhere, despite finding it difficult to leave Durban. Some refugees, however, have chosen to remain in the city.

Madlanga Probe Resumes After Two-Week Break

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is resuming its hearings with testimony focusing on the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), reports SABC News. The commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate alleged political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration of the criminal justice system. It will examine claims that criminal networks have infiltrated the JMPD and that some officers have colluded with criminal syndicates. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Tuesday marked the 173rd day of hearings, with the inquiry now turning to one of the law enforcement agencies covered by its terms of reference.

EFF Demands Action Over Women's Deaths

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused police of failing to respond urgently to the disappearance and deaths of women in the Kempton Park area, reports EWN. The criticism follows the discovery of a fifth woman's body in Olifantsfontein, after four other women with similar profiles were previously found dead. The party said police only raised the possibility of a serial killer after the disappearance of a missing runner attracted widespread public attention. EFF spokesperson Nthabiseng Tshivhenga said the repeated discoveries point to a failure by the State to protect women and called for a comprehensive investigation into the deaths, previous missing-person reports and the police response.

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