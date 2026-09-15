Nigeria: Zamfara Records Diphtheria 44 Deaths, Extends School Resumption

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health has recorded 44 deaths from an outbreak of diphtheria in parts of the state.

The State Director of Public Health in the ministry, Dr Yusuf Haske, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday.

Haske said the ministry had so far recorded 367 clinically suspected cases, with more than 320 patients successfully treated and discharged.

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He explained that laboratory tests conducted on samples collected from suspected patients confirmed the presence of the diphtheria-causing organism.

According to him, the samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, where the diagnosis was further confirmed.

He said following the confirmation, the Ministry of Health, on the directive of Governor Dauda Lawal, declared the outbreak and activated the Incident Management System to coordinate the response.

Haske said the response included the activation of state and local government rapid response teams, as well as case management activities across the state's 14 local government areas.

He added that general hospitals across the state had established isolation centres for the treatment of diphtheria patients, while Gusau Local Government Area, which recorded the highest number of cases, had about four treatment centres.

The director said 320 patients had been treated and discharged, with oral medication provided for those who required continued treatment at home.

He, however, said the state had recorded 44 deaths, attributing the continued spread of the disease partly to active community transmission.

Haske noted that children aged between six and 10 years were among those most affected, prompting the Ministry of Health to advise the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on measures to reduce transmission.

He said the advice led to the decision to extend school resumption by two weeks to enable health authorities to intensify case management, surveillance, community engagement, health education and other preventive measures.

The director expressed optimism that the situation would improve, noting that although the number of cases "is still increasing, the number of deaths has reduced, and many patients are responding positively to treatment."

He urged residents to remain vigilant and seek medical attention immediately if they notice signs and symptoms associated with diphtheria.

He added that disease surveillance and notification officers across the 14 local government areas were working to identify cases and ensure a timely response.

Haske also disclosed that his department was visiting local government areas to sensitise residents and provide support for ongoing response activities.

He called on residents to cooperate with health officials and use the contact channels provided across the state to report suspected cases and access assistance.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has extended the resumption of public and private schools in the state by two weeks following the outbreak.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Abdulmalik Gajam, announced the extension on Monday in Gusau.

He said the decision followed the latest health advisory from the Ministry of Health on the diphtheria outbreak and was aimed at protecting pupils, students, teachers and the wider school community.

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According to him, the extension would allow health and education authorities to strengthen disease surveillance, contact tracing, vaccination verification, public sensitisation and other preventive measures before schools reopen.

(NAN)

Gajam directed all school proprietors, heads of schools and management boards to comply with the directive.

He also advised schools to use the period to clean and decontaminate their premises and ensure the availability of adequate handwashing facilities.

The commissioner announced Monday, Sept. 28, as the tentative new resumption date, subject to further advice from the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders. (NAN)