Zimbabwe: Upmarket Glen Lorne Residents Secure Court Order Halting Chinese Company's Wetland Construction

Residents of Harare's upmarket Glen Lorne suburb have secured a court order stopping a Chinese-owned company from carrying out works on a legally protected wetland while they challenge the development in the High Court.

The interim order was granted by consent in Chambers before Justice Samuel Deme on Monday after 26 residents, led by businessman Shingayi Mutasa, approached the court seeking an interdict against Zhuomu International (Private) Limited.

Mutasa, the founder and group chief executive of Masawara, is a prominent Zimbabwean businessman whose interests span hotels, insurance, fertiliser manufacturing and leisure centres.

The dispute concerns Stand 4717 Glen Lorne Township, where Zhuomu proposes to develop 21 standalone villas and 75 cluster housing units on about 9.2 hectares.

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The consent order granted in Chambers on Monday now stops Zhuomu from undertaking works in the disputed area pending further determination, while the parties continue with the legal process and explore an out-of-court settlement.

The residents argue that construction of a perimeter wall and other works have entered an area excluded from development under the project's environmental approval and threaten a protected wetland.

Their lawyer, Lincoln Majogo of Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, said the consent order secured the immediate relief sought by the residents.

"We have an order by consent where parties have agreed that pending the determination of this matter, the first respondent, that is to say Zhuomu, is going to stop any works concerning the area that is in dispute," Majogo said.

The parties will return to court in terms of agreed timelines while continuing to explore an out-of-court settlement, he said.

In his founding affidavit, Mutasa says the residents have a "direct and substantial interest" in protecting the wetland because their homes are nearby.

He argues that the dispute requires urgent intervention because continued construction could permanently alter the area before the legality of the developer's approvals can be tested.

"The present dispute concerns physical works which are continuing or may resume at short notice," Mutasa says.

He says residents are seeking to "preserve the status quo" while obtaining documents from the relevant authorities to enable them to institute substantive proceedings challenging the approvals, authorisations and permits relied upon for the development.

The Environmental Management Agency issued an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for the project on May 6, 2026, but the residents contend that it restricted development to specified portions of the property designated as "non-wetland area".

They allege that subsequent grading, levelling, trenching, dumping and construction of the perimeter wall encroached into the restricted area.

According to Mutasa's affidavit, residents witnessed grading and levelling near the Umwinsi River on August 5, 17 and 18.

On August 24, a JCB allegedly moved down a slope into what appeared to be the restricted area while excavating a trench for the perimeter wall along Lytham Road.

The following day, the residents allege, the JCB trenched across a minor stream flowing into a dam on neighbouring property, with trenching continuing on August 26 and wall construction on August 28.

"Continued trenching, excavation, foundation work, wall construction, grading and dumping may materially alter the wetland and drainage environment which will have severe ecological ramifications," Mutasa says.

The residents further allege that rubble, soil and felled trees were dumped in the restricted area and raised concerns about boreholes and groundwater abstraction.

The property forms part of the Umwinsi headwater wetland ecosystem, which drains towards the Nyagui River and ultimately the Mazowe River, according to the affidavit.

The area was designated an ecologically sensitive area in 2022, giving it additional protection under environmental law.

The residents say they reported the alleged violations to EMA and water authorities, but works continued.

They are also seeking records from the City of Harare, EMA, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority and other authorities to establish what permits and approvals were issued for the development.

Technical Committee minutes obtained by the applicants record 452 written objections submitted by residents to the City of Harare.

The minutes also record that while the City's representative said the boundary wall was based on approved plans, officials could not confirm whether the drawings had incorporated EMA's environmental conditions.

The minutes further state that the EIA certificate had previously been "revoked for review due to integrity concerns" before being reinstated.

Mutasa says an ecological assessment by wetlands expert Dr Rob Cunliffe warns of potentially irreversible consequences if development proceeds.

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"The proposed development of cluster housing on this site will cause irreversible detrimental impacts to local and downstream water availability and water quality," the report says, as quoted in his affidavit.

The residents argue that the potential damage extends beyond Glen Lorne because the wetland forms part of a wider river system serving downstream communities.

"The damage caused would not affect only the Applicants but also potentially thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of other people who live along the Umwinsi, Nyagui, and Mazowe Rivers," Mutasa says.

They contend that protecting the wetland is also linked to constitutional rights to an environment that is not harmful to health or wellbeing, as well as rights relating to food and water.

The residents have not asked the court in the urgent application to finally determine the legality of the development or cancel the EIA certificate.

Instead, they seek to preserve the wetland while obtaining the administrative records required to formulate substantive proceedings.

"The balance of convenience favours preservation of the wetland pending determination of the substantive proceedings," Mutasa says.