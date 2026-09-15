South Africa: Limpopo Asbestos Community Gets Health Screening After Resident's Death

Local chief's son was diagnosed with asbestosis before his death

Mafefe residents say abandoned asbestos mines still poses health risk

Government starts health screening, promises mine rehabilitation

Residents of Mafefe village in Limpopo are being screened for asbestos-related illnesses as government moves to address contamination from abandoned mines that closed more than 30 years ago.

The intervention follows the death of 48-year-old Mampuru Thobejane, whose father, Chief Setlamorago Thobejane, says he had been diagnosed with asbestosis.

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Mampuru died on 18 April this year after developing lung problems in May 2025.

His father told Health-e News that the royal family is still reeling from his son's death. Thobejane says the family initially suspected tuberculosis. His condition deteriorated and he was admitted to Mediclinic Nelspruit Hospital in February.

'Severe pain and struggling to breathe'

Thobejane says his son lived in agony in his last days while struggling with the impact of asbestos-related illnesses.

"Doctors told us that his lungs were severely affected," Thobejane says.

"He was in severe pain and struggling to breathe."

Mampuru's wife was pregnant with twins at the time. "He was always complaining that he might die without seeing his newborns," his father says.

Mampuru died on 8 May -- three weeks before the twins were born.

Asbestos remains in the community

Residents say remnants of asbestos-containing material remain scattered around Mafefe. Villagers told Health-e News that heavy rain exposes dangerous material in the soil.

Health-e News saw pieces of material residents identified as asbestos at several locations in the village. Residents also claim material is washed into the Ngwaname River, which they use as a water source.

Local councillor Kutullo Mogaramedi says the community has raised concerns with provincial authorities about asbestos exposure for years.

"We have been exposed to health hazards caused by asbestos for many years," Mogaramedi says.

According to Mogaramedi, recent tests by local authorities found contamination in soil and water. Mogaramedi says a contractor was appointed in February to remove remaining asbestos material, but the work did not start.

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Government starts screening

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recently visited Mafefe and announced an Integrated Health Screening Programme for communities affected by abandoned asbestos mines.

The programme includes screening for asbestos-related illness using portable digital X-ray machines, alongside TB screening, HIV testing and counselling, blood pressure and diabetes checks. Motsoaledi said asbestos-related illnesses can take decades to develop after exposure.

"Mafefe is among the communities facing long-term health risks linked to asbestos contamination from abandoned asbestos mines that were not adequately rehabilitated," he said.

He said the portable X-ray machines will allow healthcare workers to screen people in remote villages. Motsoaledi also said the Department of Health is working with the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources to rehabilitate abandoned asbestos mines.

Asbestos problem extends beyond Mafefe

Recent research by the University of Limpopo suggests the problem extends beyond Mafefe.

The May study found asbestos deposits in villages and along riverbanks in Ga-Mathabatha, another rural community affected by abandoned asbestos mines. Researchers warned that asbestos-bearing rocks, soil and mine debris remained accessible in residential areas and along gravel roads.

The study found this poses a potential environmental and public health risk.