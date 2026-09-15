Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns State House Media Official, Says Death Leaves 'Difficult Vacuum'

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, conveyed the president's condolences on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Peter Onwubuariri, an assistant director of information and public relations at the Presidential Villa, describing his passing as a major loss to the presidency and the State House media department.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, conveyed the president's condolences on Monday when he led presidential media aides and members of the Media and Public Relations Department on a condolence visit to the family of the late official in Abuja.

Other members of the delegation included the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, and the Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo.

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Mr Onanuga described the late Mr Onwubuariri as a hardworking, dedicated and dependable professional whose contributions helped the Media and Public Relations Department communicate government activities.

"We are here to condole with the deceased's family. Peter's death is a big loss to the department, even to the President of Nigeria, and that is why a statement was issued to that effect," Mr Onanuga said.

"His death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. I remember Peter at times played the role of MC at presidential events, and he was very good at that. A professional par excellence, he was a very good writer.

"His death is a big loss to the entire department, and we are going to miss him very much."

Mr Onanuga assured the family that the presidency would continue to identify with them and provide necessary support as they mourn.

'A consummate professional'

Mr Rahman described the deceased as a consummate professional who devoted himself to his public service career.

He said Mr Onwubuariri distinguished himself through diligence and commitment to duty, adding that his contributions to the presidential media team would not be forgotten.

"Peter was like a friend to me. I knew him as a workaholic. There was never a time we gave him an assignment that it did not turn out excellent. That was the kind of quality and calibre of staff that Peter was," Mr Rahman said.

"I was not surprised that he fell in love with the job because he derived so much satisfaction from being a media person.

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"In him, we had an editor in the Media and Publicity Department. The message and lesson I derive from this is to use the occasion to remind media personnel to prioritise their health while on the job."

Bashir Ahmad, special assistant on new media to former President Muhammadu Buhari, also expressed shock over Mr Onwubuariri's death, describing him as a dependable partner.

Speaking for the family, Amarachi Nwanguma, the deceased's elder sister, thanked the presidential media team for their support and solidarity, particularly for the president's condolence message.

She said the family would communicate with the presidency after concluding consultations on the burial arrangements.

The deceased's eldest child, Adaora Onwubuariri, a computer science undergraduate, also thanked the delegation for their support.

"I am just grateful to everybody here today. I think I learned the true meaning of the saying that no man is an island," she said.

"I am very grateful to his bosses, colleagues and friends who have been there for us throughout this past year.

"I have truly learned that my father was a very good man. I have always known that, but today is a confirmation."

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