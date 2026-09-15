Nigeria: Govt Targets $100bn Tourism, Creative Economy With 'Ember to Remember 2026' National Season

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has reaffirmed its commitment to partner with state governments, investors, creative entrepreneurs, technology platforms, hospitality businesses and other stakeholders to build an ecosystem that can unlock Nigeria's $100 billion tourism and creative economy potential.

Speaking at the official flag-off of "Ember to Remember 2026" and the unveiling of the national calendar in Lagos on Monday, Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa said the ministry is working toward a tourism and creative economy that contributes meaningfully to Nigeria's GDP all year round.

According to her, the goal is an economy that creates opportunities for young Nigerians, attracts investment, strengthens local businesses, and projects Nigeria positively to the world.

"Ember to Remember 2026" is a 100-day national tourism season running from September to December.

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Musawa said it aligns with President Bola Tinubu's economic vision to expand Nigeria's economic base, unlock new growth sectors, create jobs, and position the private sector as a key driver of national development.

"Our ambition must, however, go beyond December. It requires deliberate planning, collaboration, investment and execution to drive this initiative," she said.

"The $100 billion opportunity will not be created by one ministry, one company or one event. It will be created by an ecosystem. And that ecosystem is represented in this room today. So I challenge every organisation here to ask: What role can we play in building Nigeria's next major economic growth sector?

"Let this conference mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between government and the private sector. Let us make Ember to Remember a platform that connects our destinations, our events, our businesses and our people to a much larger national and global market

"And most importantly, let us populate the calendar, promote Nigeria and convert our celebrations into sustainable economic value. Nigeria has the culture. Nigeria has the creativity. Nigeria has the people. Nigeria has the market. Now, we must build the economy around it,"_ Musawa said.

The Minister tasked the private sector to lead the transformation, while government provides the enabling environment through policy, infrastructure, security, destination development and ease of movement.

She also commended Mrs. Ifeoma Chukwu, CEO of MyCityApp, for her commitment, assuring all partners of the ministry's support.

"This is precisely the kind of partnership we must encourage, where government provides the enabling environment while innovative Nigerians create platforms, products and opportunities that move our economy forward. This initiative is about moving beyond the traditional concept of a festive season. It is about deliberately organising, packaging, promoting and monetising one of the most economically active periods in our national calendar," she added.

Also speaking, Ifeoma Chukwu said the essence of the initiative is to promote Nigeria's cultural, tourism and creative offerings from September to December.

The calendar is expected to help Nigerians, members of the diaspora and international visitors discover events and experiences across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT.

"MyCityApp is a digital city and tourism platform connecting people to Nigeria's events, destinations, hospitality, culture and experiences. Nigeria is rich in culture with one of the most vibrant creative industries in the world. The opportunity is to turn every visitor's experience into economic value. That is how celebration becomes commerce. And tourism becomes an economy," Chukwu said.

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In attendance were Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, who was represented by Honorable Toke Benson-Awoyink, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, His excellency Dr, Peter Ndubisi Mbah, Governor of Enugu State,also represented by Honorable Barrister Ugochi Madueke, the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism,

His excellency Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Honorable Minister of Information and National Orientation of Nigeria, represented by Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) among other stakeholders.