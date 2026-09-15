Sudan: DNHR Provides Psychosocial Support for War-Affected Children in Wedweil Refugee Camp.

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The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) South Sudan Branch Office held a workshop at Wedweil Refugee Camp. The event took place on Thursday, 10 September, under the title "Supporting Children Affected by War."

The workshop formed part of DNHR's ongoing programme for children affected by the war in Sudan. Twenty children aged 9 to 12 took part. All had experienced the effects of conflict in different parts of the country.

Creating a Safe Space for Children

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During the first session, facilitators introduced the children to psychosocial support. They created a safe environment where each child could speak at their own pace. This space allowed the children to share their feelings and experiences without pressure.

As facilitators listened, they learned that many children had experienced war from a very young age. Some described seeing dead bodies, human remains and people being beaten. Such exposure can have lasting effects on a child's emotional well-being. Therefore, children need sustained care and protection that respond to their age and individual needs.

Encouraging Expression Through Art

In addition, the workshop helped the children build confidence, develop their skills and explore their talents. Facilitators encouraged them to express themselves through drawing and other creative activities.

For some children, art can communicate thoughts and emotions that are difficult to put into words. Their drawings reflected memories, feelings and experiences connected to the war. Moreover, the artwork showed the value of creative expression in supporting children affected by conflict.

Overall, the workshop demonstrated why war-affected children need spaces where they feel safe, heard and supported. Continued psychosocial care can protect their well-being and help them cope with the effects of war. Creative activities can also give children meaningful ways to express themselves and strengthen their confidence.