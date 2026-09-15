Nigeria: Police Rescue Abducted Persons, Kill Suspected Kidnappers in Niger

The police have rescued two persons kidnapped in Wako village, New-Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The state command also said three suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun battle with the police-led rescue team.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the command's Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the victims were abducted on 10 September at about 7:30 p.m.

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Mr Abiodun said the command received a report at the New-Bussa Area Command that armed men had invaded Wako village and abducted two persons, subsequently demanding ransom for their release.

He said the surveillance team attached to the area command immediately commenced investigation and, on September 11, mobilised alongside vigilante members to Wawa Forest to rescue the victims.

"During the operation, the suspected kidnappers were intercepted, and a gun battle ensued between the rescue team and the hoodlums," the statement said.

The police said the two victims were rescued unhurt, while three of the suspected kidnappers were neutralised.

It added that other members of the gang escaped with suspected gunshot injuries.

The rescued victims have since been debriefed, while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Stolen property, suspects

The command also announced the arrest of two suspects in separate cases involving theft and fraud, as well as the recovery of stolen property.

The police said the development followed an earlier house-breaking and theft case reported on September 5 at the Maitumbi Division, where a 20-year-old suspect, Yusuf Musa of Angwan-Kadara, was arrested.

According to the command, a search of Mr Musa's residence on 7 September led to the recovery of a mattress, a standing fan, a six-kilogramme gas cylinder, an air conditioner and other suspected stolen items.

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend his accomplice and recover other stolen property.

In a separate case, the command said a 28-year-old man, Yahuza Bature of Tungan-Bako, Rafi Local Government Area, was arrested for allegedly obtaining ₦800,000 from a victim under the pretext of supplying gold items.

Mr Bature was also accused of stealing the victim's motorcycle and taking it to an unknown location.

Police operatives attached to the Maitumbi Division reportedly traced the suspect to M.I. Wushishi Estate in Minna, where he was arrested alongside the motorcycle.

The command said the suspect confessed to the alleged offence during interrogation, adding that the money and motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

The case remains under investigation.

Cattle theft in Suleja

The police also said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of cattle in Suleja, and that three cows had been recovered.

The incident was reported at the 'B' Division, Suleja, on 5 September, following the disappearance of one cow from a herd being taken out for grazing along the New-Gwazunu area of Suleja on September 4.

The command said police operatives commenced an investigation and subsequently arrested one Abdullahi Salisu, who allegedly confessed to the offence.

According to the police, Mr Salisu said he handed the stolen cow to two other suspects, identified as Ismail and Puri, who are currently at large.

The investigation further revealed that the cow was allegedly sold to a person identified as Habu.

The police said the cow was later recovered from the residence of Suleiman Bawa at APC Quarters, Suleja, alongside two other cows.

Mr Bawa reportedly told investigators that Habu had kept the animals in his custody.

The command said Mr Salisu and Mr Bawa remained in police custody for further investigation, while efforts were underway to arrest Ismail, Puri and Habu.

Counterfeit currency, charms

The police also reported the arrest of a man in connection with the discovery of suspected counterfeit currency and charms at a students' lodge in Bida.

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The incident was reported at the 'B' Division, Bida, on September 6 after some persons fumigating grasses around the lodge discovered charms, red clothing and suspected counterfeit naira notes in one of the rooms.

Police operatives who visited the location recovered 27 pieces of ₦1,000 notes suspected to be counterfeit, along with charms, a calabash, and a red cloth.

The police subsequently arrested Mohammed Jamiu in connection with the items.

According to the command, Mr Jamiu told investigators that he received the suspected counterfeit currency when he sold his sewing machine in Suleja some time ago.

He also reportedly claimed that he inherited the charms from his grandfather.

The police said the investigation into the case was ongoing.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the police and other security agencies.