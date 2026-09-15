Nigeria: Police Recover Another Corpse From Osun Motor Park After Killing of Adeleke's Ally

The police found the dead body when it the motor park to shut down the facility following the governor's directive.

The Osun State Police Command has recovered another corpse from the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife, a day after a top member of Accord Party, Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade, was shot dead at the facility.

The discovery comes amid violence that broke out at the motor park. The police have not disclosed the identity of the deceased person whose body was recovered or the circumstances of the death.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the command, the corpse was recovered on Monday when police visited the park to enforce the state government's directive suspending activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) across the state. The body has been deposited at a morgue, according to the police.

The command's spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, while providing an update on the incident, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

"The governor has decided that the park should not operate. The park has not been operating. A corpse was also recovered by the police, and it has been deposited at the morgue," Mr Ojelabi said.

He urged anyone named in connection with the violence to report to the nearest police station instead of using social media to defend themselves.

"The Commissioner of Police has promised that all those involved will be apprehended and face the law, irrespective of who they are," he said.

The development came a day after Mr Oyeyemi was shot dead at the motor park during violence linked to a dispute over the leadership and control of transport facilities in Ile-Ife.

Mr Oyeyemi was an Accord Party chief and an associate of Governor Ademola Adeleke. He was also involved in the state's transport sector and had been linked to efforts to resolve the leadership crisis within the NURTW.

The circumstances surrounding his killing remain under investigation. Mr Oyeyemi's remains were taken to his newly completed residence in the Agunbelewo area of Osogbo, where traditional burial rites were performed.