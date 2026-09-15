Namibia: School of Hard Knocks for Unam FC

15 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Unam FC head coach Robert Nauseb says his team has learnt valuable lessons from their CAF Confederation Cup exit against Kabuscorp as they pivot to local competitions.

Unam FC lost to Angolan side Kabuscorp 5-1 on aggregate after losing 3-1 on Sunday, and 2-0 in their away encounter a week ago.

Nauseb says the biggest lesson they have learnt from the two encounters is that Confederation of African Football (CAF) football is about details.

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"The speed of transition, the physical duels, set-piece organisation, and game management over 90 minutes. Kabuscorp punished us for small mistakes.

"The second lesson is mentality. You have to believe for the full 180+ minutes. Playing both games away from home we showed we can compete outside. We learned what intensity really means. For our players, this experience is priceless."

Nauseb says Kabuscorp could rotate and keep the intensity.

"We felt that in the second half of both games. It was not about effort. The boys gave everything. It was about learning the requirements of this level.

"I won't use that as an excuse. We prepared with what we had and within the time frames of our domestic calendar. But truthfully, to compete in CAF year after year, clubs in Namibia need more support."

Nauseb says early pre-season international friendlies, better resources, and a well planned and structured Namibian Premier League will take local teams' competitiveness to another level.

"Kabuscorp play at that level regularly. We are still learning it. The NFA Cup gave us confidence, but CAF exposes you. That gap is what we must close."

2026/27 FOOTBALL SEASON

He says the focus is now on the NFA Premier League "and defending what we started with the NFA Cup".

"We will use the CAF experience to raise our standards in training. Every session must now be at CAF intensity. The goal is to dominate locally and qualify for CAF again next year, but to go further."

Looking at improving ahead of the upcoming season, Nauseb says key areas will include looking for a proven goalscorer and at defensive transitions where Unam FC was exposed a few times.

Nauseb says he proud of his squad, since they made history for the club and the university.

"But to be realistic and to compete at the top, we need to strengthen. We are looking at two or three additions, a striker, a creative midfielder, and experienced cover at goalkeeping position."

OBJECTIVE

He says the objective is to win the league.

"The NFA Cup showed we can win trophies. Now we want consistency over 30 games. And if we qualify for CAF again, we want to reach the group stage. That must be the target for Unam FC."

Nauseb has expressed appreciation to the University of Namibia for providing them with facilities, the necessary support, and for believing in the project.

"But to play CAF and fight for the league, we need more. We cannot rely only on the monthly NFA sponsor grant. We need partners, sponsors. If Unam is to be a CAF regular, we need sponsorship," he says.

"As of now we have had five players move on. This is normal in football. We wish them well. It also opens doors for other new recruits to step up. Our pipeline is important, and Unam must produce and also attract talent."

He says the team will be back stronger.

"We will now focus on making Unam FC the team to beat in 2026/27."

Read the original article on Namibian.

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