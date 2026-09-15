Namibia: Seven Namibians Abroad Feature in CAF Champions League

Seven Namibian foreign-based players featured in the opening preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, with several of the country's internationals progressing to the next stage of Africa's premier club competitions.

Namibian players were involved in continental action across South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania and Sudan while local side Unam FC saw its debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign come to an end.

Namibian international Deon Hotto featured for South African giants Orlando Pirates in their CAF Champions League preliminary-round tie against Mauritian side La Cure Waves.

The Buccaneers were held to a goalless draw in the first leg before securing a 3-1 victory in the return match at the Amstel Arena in South Africa, advancing 3-1 on aggregate.

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Pirates will now face Namibian champions African Stars in the next round, setting up an intriguing reunion for Hotto.

African Stars booked their place in the next stage following a hard-fought comeback against Gabonese champions AS Mangasport. The Namibian champions lost the first leg 3-1 but overturned the deficit with a 2-0 victory in the return leg, advancing on the away-goals rule after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

The fixture will carry additional significance for Hotto, who previously represented African Stars before making the move abroad. However, the Namibian winger will not be returning home for the encounter. Namibia currently does not have a CAF-accredited stadium, forcing African Stars to host their continental fixtures in South Africa.

Namibian defender Moses Shidolo made his CAF Champions League debut after starting both legs for Scottland FC against Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs.

Scotland FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the opening leg at home before playing to a goalless draw in Eswatini, advancing 1-0 on aggregate.

Shidolo and Scotland FC now face a major test in the next round against Angolan giants Petro Atlético.

Three Namibians -- Ambrosius Amseb, Ivan Kamberipa and Paulus Amutenya were action for Botswana's Gaborone United in their Champions League preliminary-round tie against Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Gaborone United held Young Africans to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Botswana, with Amseb finding the back of the net from a free kick.

Young Africans responded in the return match, securing a 2-1 victory to progress to the next round with a 3-2 aggregate score.

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Namibian striker Peter Shalulile featured for Young Africans in the same tie and made his contribution by scoring in the second leg.

The goal not only helped Young Africans secure progression but also moved Shalulile further up the all-time CAF Champions League goalscoring chart.

The Namibian striker has now scored 21 goals in the competition, placing him seventh on the all-time scoring list.

Young Africans will meet Madagascar's CFFA, officially known as Centre de Formation de Football Andoharanofotsy, in the next round.

Namibian midfielder Aprocius Petrus was also involved in the Champions League, featuring for Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman against Burundi's Aigle Noir.

Al Hilal produced a professional performance across both legs, winning 2-0 in Burundi before recording another 1-0 victory in the return match.

The Sudanese giants advanced with a 3-0 aggregate victory. Petrus and Al Hilal will now face Ethiopian side Sidama Bunna in the next round.

Meanwhile, Unam FC's historic debut in the CAF Confederation Cup has come to an end.

The Namibian side suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Angolan club Kabuscorp FC over two legs. Unam FC lost the opening match 2-0 before suffering a 3-1 defeat in the return fixture, bringing their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup campaign to a disappointing conclusion.