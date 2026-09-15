South Africa: 69th CPC Opens in Cape Town With Focus On Multilateralism and the Rule of Law

press release

Over 900 parliamentary delegates from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's (CPA) member parliaments gathered for the opening ceremony of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) on Monday, 15 September.

Hosted by the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa under the theme, "Uniting to protect multilateralism, observing international law for equality and development in the Commonwealth and beyond: The Role of Parliaments", the CPC is underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. It runs until 19 September.

According to the Secretary-General of the CPA, Mr Stephen Twigg, this year's conference is one of the most attended CPCs in the history of the conference. It is taking place amid geopolitical uncertainty and an onslaught on rules-based international norms and laws that mediate global affairs.

Mr Twigg noted that this year's theme asks parliaments not only to debate, but to defend democracy, uphold the rule of law and rebuild trust across borders. It aligns with the CPA's aim to promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy, good governance and respect for the rule of law across its member legislatures.

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He also highlighted the CPA's transition from its former UK charitable status towards a new international legal status as an inter-parliamentary organisation. This institutional evolution reinforces parliamentarians' unique responsibility to uphold democracy, good governance and human rights.

The President of the CPA and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the South African Parliament, Ms Refilwe Mthsweni-Tsipane, also noted this transition of the CPA into an international inter-parliamentary organisation with proper diplomatic recognition, privileges and immunities. Ms Mtshweni-Tsipane noted the significance of this new status being recognised in the same country where the robust debate over the change of status began at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, in 2013 during the 59th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

The historic gathering in 2013 marked the first time South Africa hosted the international event since rejoining the Commonwealth in 1995 following the end of apartheid. The CPA President noted that, coincidentally, South Africa continued agitating for the CPA to be a consequential body in global affairs. Now, its new legal status is recognised as South Africa celebrates the 30th anniversary of its democratic constitution.

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Mr Twigg echoed the significance of this milestone. He commended the Africa region of the CPA for rallying together in its support of the Sandton recommendation to transform the CPA's status. He said this new legal status will strengthen partnerships among member parliaments and give the body a united, strong voice in the United Nations. The Secretary-General said he would like similar formations to be granted a special observer status in international fora.

Speaking of partnership, Mr Twigg noted that in a dangerous and fractured world, partnerships and collective efforts are needed to strengthen multilateralism that would promote the ideals of democracy and the rule of law. He said the CPA is entering a new and exciting phase in its century-old journey.

The Chairperson of the CPA, Dr Christopher Kalila, also addressed delegates during the opening ceremony. He said that, given the decline of public trust in democratic institutions, South Africa's democratic journey inspires many because it shows how democratic institutions can serve the will of the people. Mr Kalila also noted that, of all state institutions, parliaments are responsible for protecting the democratic values of their member states and that they have a constitutional right to hold the executive accountable.

He said the 69th CPC would afford member parliaments a platform to exchange ideas and to find solutions to a myriad of challenges facing an increasingly polarised world today, including global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, economic volatility and climate change.

The CPA Chairperson noted that these challenges do not respect national borders; therefore, the 69th CPC must build partnerships to address these predicaments.

Abel Mputing