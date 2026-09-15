Uganda: Tooro Prince David Kijanangoma Dies At Mulago Cancer Institute

Fort Portal — Tooro Prince David Kijanangoma Araali has died at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago, where he had been receiving treatment for throat cancer. Kijanangoma's death was confirmed on Tuesday by Vincent Mugume, the Tooro Kingdom spokesperson.

The prince had been battling Stage Three throat cancer for more than a year. In April, his family appealed for financial assistance to support his treatment after his condition deteriorated. He was undergoing chemotherapy at Nakasero Hospital and the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago. His family said at the time that about Shs700 million was needed to facilitate specialised treatment in India.

Kijanangoma was an elder brother of Prince Edward Kijanangoma Amooti, who was recently named the new Omukama of Tooro following the death and burial of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV. His death adds another loss to the Tooro royal family at a time when the kingdom is dealing with a major transition following King Oyo's death and the ensuing succession dispute.

Kijanangoma was also a prominent and controversial figure in Tooro's recent history. In 2015, he openly challenged the leadership of King Oyo, accusing the monarch of failing to properly execute his responsibilities. Kijanangoma at the time declared himself king, triggering a dispute within the royal family.

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He was a grandson of former Tooro King Omukama Sir George David Rukidi III and a cousin of the late King Oyo. Kijanangoma's family had previously suffered another major loss when his brother, Prince Charles Happy Kijanangoma, was killed in Fort Portal in 1999. His death comes only days after Tooro buried King Oyo at the Karambi Royal Tombs, bringing further mourning to the kingdom's royal family.

Further details on Kijanangoma's burial arrangements and the official programme are expected to be announced by the family and Tooro Kingdom authorities.