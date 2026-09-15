Uganda: FDC Raises Concern Over Besigye's Deteriorating Health in Detention

Kampala — The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has raised fresh concern over the reported deterioration in the health of its founding president, Dr Kizza Besigye, who has been in detention for more than two years. The party is calling for Besigye's immediate and unconditional release on medical and humanitarian grounds, arguing that his political differences with the government should not prevent him from receiving proper medical care.

In a media briefing on Monday, FDC Vice Chairperson Robert Franco said the party was receiving reports that Besigye's health was deteriorating while in detention. "Whatever political differences may exist between him and the Government, no human being should be denied the right to receive proper medical care," Franco said. The party also expressed concern about the condition of other political detainees, including former FDC Deputy President and former Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago.

FDC called on the government to allow independent medical professionals to assess and treat Besigye without restrictions, and to allow him to receive care in the company of his family. "We therefore make a simple appeal to the Government of Uganda: Please release Dr. Kizza Besigye immediately and unconditionally on medical and humanitarian grounds," Franco said.

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The opposition party warned that the government would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from delayed, inadequate or restricted access to medical care if Besigye's condition continues to deteriorate. FDC also appealed to the international community, regional institutions and international human-rights organisations to urgently take interest in Besigye's condition and pressure the Ugandan government to release him on medical grounds.

"We should not wait until it is too late," Franco said. The party further called for a national dialogue to address the political differences between the government and opposition, arguing that political disagreements should be managed through political means while protecting human rights.