South Africa: KZN Pupil Shot and Killed On School Grounds

19-year-old Sphephelo Ngubane was shot multiple times on the school property and died at the scene.

The shocking incident has prompted urgent investigations into how the shooter bypassed school safety measures.

A typical school day turned into a tragedy on Monday, 14 September, when a shooter entered the grounds of KwaNdengezi High School and killed 19-year-old Sphephelo Ngubane.

According to preliminary police reports, the teenager sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the attack and tragically succumbed to his injuries right there on the scene.

The violent incident has left the KwaNdengezi High School community reeling, raising serious concerns about the safety of local learning environments. In the wake of the shooting, urgent assessments of the school's security measures are underway to determine how the attacker gained entry and what corrective steps must be taken to protect students and staff.

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To help the school navigate the devastating loss of a classmate and student, immediate professional psychological support and trauma counselling have been arranged for affected pupils and educators.

While the school community mourns, local law enforcement is actively hunting for the perpetrator. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has strongly condemned the killing, emphasizing that schools must remain safe, nurturing spaces rather than scenes of violence.

Authorities are pleading with the local community to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.

"Silence must not shield those who perpetrate violence. We owe it to Sphephelo, his family and the entire school community to ensure that justice is served," Ntuli stated, extending his deepest condolences to the Ngubane family as they face the unbearable pain of losing a child.

Police investigations are ongoing.