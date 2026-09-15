Kenya: Stanbic Bank Confirms Michael Mutiga As CEO

Nairobi — Stanbic Bank Kenya has confirmed Michael Mutiga as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

He takes over from Abraham Ongenge, who has been serving as CEO in an acting capacity.

"The Board is delighted to confirm Michael's appointment as our new Chief Executive. Michael is a highly respected leader with an extensive and successful career in banking and finance, both in Kenya and across Sub-Saharan Africa," Joe Muganda, Chairman of the Board at Stanbic Bank Kenya, said.

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"His unique experience, combining deep investment banking expertise with strategic leadership in the telecommunications sector, uniquely positions him to steer Stanbic Bank Kenya into the future," he added.

"We are confident he will build on our current momentum to drive sustainable growth, enhance customer experience, and deliver value to our shareholders."

Mutiga joins the bank after it reported a Sh6.6 billion profit after tax for the first half of 2026, with total assets growing by 27 percent to Sh602 billion.

"The bank's recent performance is a testament to the talented team and their commitment to our clients," Mutiga said.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues to deepen our customer relationships, accelerate our digital transformation agenda, and partner with key sectors of the economy to drive Kenya's sustainable development."

Mutiga, a career banker and lawyer, has more than two decades of experience in banking and finance. Prior to joining Stanbic Bank, he worked at Safaricom as Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.