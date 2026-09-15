Namibia: Over 100 Resettled At Tsintsabis

Ongwediva — The government has formally regularised the occupation of agricultural land by 101 beneficiaries in Tsintsabis.

In no uncertain terms, land reform minister Inge Zaamwani said the newly allocated farming units must be turned into productive and sustainable enterprises.

She issued the warning at the official handover of allotment letters to beneficiaries of Farm Tsintsabis No. 881 and Farm Urwald No. 1150 at the Guinas Constituency Office over the weekend. The beneficiaries comprise 38 people allocated units on Farm Tsintsabis and 63 on Farm Urwald, bringing greater administrative certainty to the occupation of the two farms. The government acquired the farms in 1992 before the enactment of the Agricultural (Commercial) Land Reform Act of 1995, primarily for food production and income-generating activities.

Zaamwani said the handover marks an important step in Namibia's land reform programme and opens a new chapter of opportunity and responsibility for the Tsintsabis community.

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However, she stressed that receiving an allotment letter should not be viewed as the conclusion of the land reform process.

"An allotment letter is not the end of the land reform process. It is the beginning of a significant responsibility," she said.

The minister challenged beneficiaries to use their farming units productively and responsibly, according to their agricultural potential, including livestock farming, crop production or other approved activities.

"Agricultural land cannot be allowed to remain idle. Beneficiaries must demonstrate commitment, discipline and accountability while maintaining the infrastructure and resources entrusted to them," she said.

Zaamwani added that successful resettlement requires more than land allocation, noting that beneficiaries also need agricultural extension services, technical knowledge, infrastructure, financing, inputs and access to markets.

She called for cooperation between the government, regional structures, development partners, financial institutions and other stakeholders to help beneficiaries move from access to land towards commercially sustainable farming.

Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi said "the allotment letters provide beneficiaries with an opportunity to plan, invest in and develop farming units with greater confidence and provide a foundation upon which beneficiaries can build productive and suitable farming enterprises".

He urged beneficiaries to use their land productively, comply with the conditions attached to their allocations and contribute meaningfully to agricultural production and the development of Oshikoto.

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He said the success of the resettlement programme depends not only on land allocation but also on its productive utilisation.

Kathindi further encouraged beneficiaries to explore value addition, market access and partnerships that could strengthen their agricultural activities and improve livelihoods, food security and economic opportunities in the region.

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