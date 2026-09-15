Namibia: Namport Pumps N$2.7m Into Oshikoto Water Infrastructure

The Namibia Ports Authority has provided N$2.68 million to the Oshikoto region to assist with the repair and installation of five boreholes in the region.

The funding, provided through the Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF), is expected to improve access to reliable water for communities in the region.

Handing over the funding to Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi on Thursday, Namport CEO Andrew Kanime said access to reliable water remains critical to the well-being of communities in Namibia.

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"Access to safe and reliable water is, therefore, not a convenience," Kanime said.

He said water infrastructure of this kind rarely makes headlines, but it is often the single most consequential investment a community can receive.

He added that the five boreholes are expected to bring water closer to households and reduce the amount of time residents spend searching for water.

Enhanced access to water will also improve sanitation, agriculture, livestock production and other livelihoods for the communities, Namport said.

Additionally, the NSIF is expanding its social investment footprint across all 14 regions, particularly in areas that have historically received fewer interventions.

Kathindi welcomed the investment, saying it would have a direct impact on communities struggling with access to water.

"This contribution is more than financial assistance. It is an investment in the well-being, dignity and livelihoods of the people of Oshikoto," he said.

Furthermore, "every functioning borehole represents water closer to a community, less time spent searching for water and improved conditions for those who depend on these resources".

The funds will only be disbursed after an independent consultant verifies the proposed work, costs and communities expected to benefit.

Also, the allocated funding can only be used for the repair and installation of the identified boreholes. Any additional costs or changes to the approved work will have to be funded by the beneficiaries or another source.

Technical officials from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Division will also participate in the project to ensure the work meets the required standards.

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Meanwhile, the authority indicated that it is working with regional governors and their administrations to identify projects responding to pressing needs in their communities.

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