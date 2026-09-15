Mozambique: 38 Dead Following 20 Road Accidents

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have recorded 38 deaths as a result of 20 road accidents that occurred over the last eight months in the central province of Manica.

This represents a decrease of 17 fatalities compared to the same period last year, when 55 people died in 35 traffic accidents. During the same period, 33 serious injuries and five accidents causing major material damage were also reported.

According to João Mupuela, police commander in Manica province, speaking at the launch of the 34th Traffic Campaign, held under the slogan "On the Road, Every Safe Journey Is a Happy Family', there are several contributing factors to road accidents in the province, including the rapid growth of the vehicle fleet and the proliferation of informal motor-taxi services.

He also highlighted the fact that Manica is crossed by two major transport corridors connecting Mozambique to landlocked neighboring countries as a contributing factor to road accidents.

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According to the commander, these factors pose significant challenges for the Mozambican Police (PRM), which must work alongside partner institutions to find effective road safety solutions.

"It is with the aim of seeking joint solutions that this traffic campaign takes shape, serving as a space where various sectors involved in road safety -- including civil society -- can reflect, debate, and outline preventive strategies against threats to the movement of people and goods", Mupuela said.

He added that the initiative serves as an internal health-check to identify weaknesses and successes while engaging the public in safety measures.

'As long as we have drivers and pedestrians respecting traffic rules and values, our roads will provide safe mobility and preserve family happiness, as reflected in this year's slogan", he said.

Road traffic accidents remain one of the leading causes of mortality in Mozambique, presenting a severe public health challenge that places a heavy burden on the national health system and social protection network.