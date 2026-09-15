Mozambique and EU Deepen Cooperation in Security and Defense

15 September 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Redacção

Maputo — The European Union (EU) and Mozambique have decided to deepen their cooperation in the fields of security and defense, with a particular focus on combating terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The deepening of partnership was a key highlight during the official visit to Maputo by Lieutenant General Michiel van der Laan, head of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), the EU body responsible for the operational planning and conduct of the EU's non-executive military missions.

During the visit, Van der Laan met with the Minister of National Defense, Cristóvão Chume. The discussion between the pats centered on Mozambique's strategic priorities in the defense sector and its cooperation with the EU.

Key topics included cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado province, where security threats still need the strengthening of the Mozambican forces' operational capabilities.

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The European partnership also encompasses monitoring and assessing the impact of the European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM-MOZ), which was established to help build the capabilities of Mozambican Defence Forces (FDS).

Capacity building for the armed forces is thus a cornerstone of the cooperation between Maputo and Brussels, at a time when training, operational readiness, and institutional strengthening are of strategic importance in responding to threats to national security.

The European official's visit also coincides with the handover of command for EUMAM Mozambique. This process will see Brigadier General Sérgio Estrela take over command of the mission from Commodore César Pires Correia.

This shift comes at a time when defense cooperation aims to consolidate achievements and deepen support for building the capacity of Mozambican defense forces.

The meeting between Mozambican and European officials was also attended by Ambassador Francisco Fontán and military commanders, highlighting the strategic nature of the security and defense relationship between Mozambique and the European Union.

Strengthening cooperation between Mozambique and the European Union thus represents a commitment to bolstering national defense capabilities, particularly through military training and skill development to address complex threats.

Read the original article on AIM.

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