South Africa: No Evidence Kenyan Prison Was Burnt and Dozens of Prisoners Escaped - Viral Image Unrelated

No evidence Kenyan prison was burnt and dozens of prisoners escaped - viral image unrelated

IN SHORT: A graphic allegedly showing a Kenyan prison burning is circulating on social media. It claims that an unnamed criminal burnt it, freeing dozens of prisoners. However, there is no evidence that this happened.

A graphic allegedly showing a prison burning in Kisii county in western Kenya is circulating on social media.

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The graphic claims that a "daring gangster" started the fire that led to the escape of dozens of prisoners and mocks the country's interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen.

Posted on 28 August 2026, it reads: "BREAKING NEWS: Daring gangster burns down Kisii prison in a movie like scene and frees 71 prisoners, 17 of whom were serving life sentences. Kipchumba Murkomen is overworking."

Murkomen was appointed to the position in December 2024. He had previously led the ministries of roads and transport, and youth affairs, creative economy and sports.

The graphic has been widely posted. But can it be trusted? We checked.

Unrelated image

A reverse image search returns results showing the image is unrelated to the graphic's claim.

A credible news site published the image alongside an article about a fire at a school in Murang'a county in central Kenya. Other media outlets also reported on it. According to the articles, no casualties were reported.

No leading media outlet reported the alleged prison break, further casting doubt on the claim.

Africa Check found that the graphic containing the claim originated from the Facebook page Kenya News Flash. The page is notorious for posting fabricated quotes and claims, some of which Africa Check has debunked. It is not a reliable source of information.

The graphic is fake, and its claim is false.