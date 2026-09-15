Kenya: Yemi Alade Releases Highly Anticipated Self-Titled Album

Global Afro-pop superstar Yemi Alade has released her highly anticipated self-titled studio album, 'IT'S YEMI ALADE' - a celebration of her identity, heritage and the ever-evolving sound of Africa.

The 16-track project from one of Africa's most celebrated musical exports brings together Yemi Alade's signature Afropop sound with elements of Highlife, Afrobeats, R&B, Lingala, Dancehall and Afro House. True to its title, it's her most personal body of work yet - an authentic reflection of her artistic evolution, experiences and influences, while transcending genre boundaries. At once reflective and fearless, the album honours her musical roots while embracing new sonic possibilities, creating a nostalgic yet forward-facing experience that showcases an artist continually evolving without losing sight of the sounds and stories that shaped her.

At a pivotal point in her career, IT'S YEMI ALADE offers fans an intimate window into her personal journey and artistic evolution, reflecting the experiences, growth and influences that have shaped her sound.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking about the album and the inspiration behind it, Yemi Alade says, IT'S YEMI ALADE is a love letter to my core fans. It is an ode to my Highlife roots, a celebration of where I come from, and an exploration of where I am going. The album is a mixture of new, old, and borrowed sounds. I wanted to experiment, to explore different textures and bring together genres and influences that feel both familiar and unexpected. This mixology of sounds is not simply about redefining Highlife. It is about elevating it, introducing it to new spaces while still honouring the spirit and foundation that made me fall in love with it in the first place."

Featuring an acclaimed roster of pan-African music superstars including Kenya's Bien, Njerae and Sofiya Nzau; French artist Singuila, Nigeria's Spyro, Don Jazzy and Jeriq; and DRC Congo's Ferre Gola -'IT'S YEMI ALADE' brings together distinctive voices and sounds from across the continent, underscoring Yemi Alade's commitment to musical diversity and cross-continental unity. Each track on 'IT'S YEMI ALADE' serves as a chapter in an intimate musical diary, taking listeners through a rich spectrum of genres, emotions, moods and experiences. From infectious songs like "Owa" made to light up dancefloors, bangers like "Minister of Enjoyment" and some made for reflective moments like "Earth Song", "Titanium" and "Paradise"; the album explores love, celebration, resilience, identity, spirituality, culture, everyday enjoyment and the experience of being an African.

The album has already made an impact with a series of singles, including "Ala Bekee" featuring Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight and respected music executive Don Jazzy and "Don't Be Shy" featuring Bien, which has emerged as one of Kenya and East Africa's biggest charting songs of the moment. Other early offerings that gave a glimpse into the album's diverse sonic world include "Yemi Mi Lova" featuring Spyro, "Don't Worry" featuring Fave and "Shawa Shawa (Ashawo)."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'IT'S YEMI ALADE' ALBUM TRACKLIST:

Alhaja General Market Coco Na Yam ft. Ferre Gola Little Kiss (E Good) Yemi Mi Lova ft. Spyro Ala Bekee ft. Don Jazzy Owa Minister of Enjoyment Don't Be Shy ft. Bien Titanium Earth Song ft. Sofiya Nzau & Njerae Paradise ft. Singuila Away ft. Teni Overtake ft. Jeriq

BONUS TRACKS:

Worry ft. Fave Ashawo (Sawa Sawa)

With'IT'S YEMI ALADE', Yemi Alade builds on a career defined by global success, cultural pride and an unwavering commitment to African music. The album captures an artist embracing evolution while remaining firmly rooted in the sounds, stories, heritage and communities that have shaped her journey. Her distinctive artistry and deep respect for African culture continue to resonate with audiences around the world, reinforcing her standing as one of Africa's most influential music icons and cultural ambassadors.