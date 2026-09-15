Ghana: Ghie Launches Engineering Excellence Awards 2026

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has launched the Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) 2026 to recognise outstanding engineering, promote innovation and raise professional standards for national development.

Launched at the Engineering Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra, under the theme: 'Celebrating Engineering Excellence for a Resilient and Prosperous Ghana,' the initiative will provide a national platform for engineers, researchers, students and organisations to showcase innovative solutions and their impact on society.

The President of GhIE Ludwig Annang Hesse, said the awards represented more than a ceremony, describing them as a renewed commitment to excellence in engineering practice and public service.

He said the EEA, established in 2014, was previously organised as part of the Institution's annual Engineering Week banquet. However, limited national visibility and impact prompted its repositioning under the Institution's 2025-2027 strategic focus.

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Mr Hesse said constitutional and by-law amendments, alongside the establishment of a Research, Innovation and Excellence Standing Committee, had enabled the awards to become a standalone national programme.

In an address read on behalf of the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ahmed Ibrahim by the Registrar of the Engineering Council of Ghana, Isaac Bedu, said resilient infrastructure and national development required professionalism, technical competence and integrity.

The Minister pledged government's commitment to strengthening local engineering capacity, promoting local content and deepening collaboration among academia, industry and professional practice. He also urged senior engineers to mentor younger professionals.

The categories include professional excellence, emerging talent, women in engineering, lifetime achievement, education, research, and entrepreneurship and student projects, alongside innovation in sustainable engineering, AI, robotics, automation, digitalisation and intellectual property.

Nominations are open to individuals, self-nominations and third parties, with submissions closing on September 30, 2026.