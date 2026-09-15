Ghana: ECG Installs 500kva Transformers to Boost Power Supply in Adum

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced the installation of two new 500kVA transformers in the Adum Central Business District (CBD) to address rapid load growth, as part of a broader network expansion across Greater Kumasi.

The General Manager of ECG's Ashanti West Region, George Amoah, said the project, together with completed transformer upgrades at the Ridge Bulk Supply Point and ongoing enhancements by the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), was intended to meet rising electricity demand driven by multi-storey developments across Adum, Ridge, Danyame and Ahodwo.

Mr Amoah disclosed this when the Kumasi Nhyiaesohene, Nana Osei Yaw Frimpong II, paid a courtesy call on the regional management in Adum.

He said unauthorised encroachment on utility corridors by private developers continued to increase ECG's operational costs, particularly through the relocation of infrastructure.

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"As the Kumasi Nhyiaesohene, your territory is critical to our operations located at the central part of Kumasi, where individuals encroach on our right-of-way with buildings and later request infrastructure relocation at extra cost to the company," he stated.

Mr Amoah welcomed the intervention of traditional authorities to help curb the menace.

Nana Osei Yaw Frimpong II commended ECG for improved power stability in Ahodwo, Adum, Darkodwom, Danyame, Ridge, KATH and Ridge Condos, and pledged the full authority of his stool to enforce right-of-way regulations.

"Electricity has become a necessity for every household. Without it, businesses and the economy will collapse, so as traditional authorities we must support you," he said.

The Nhyiaesohene urged ECG to report any encroachment or unauthorised development around its infrastructure within his jurisdiction to his office for action.

He also appealed to residents across Greater Kumasi to desist from illegal connections and pay their electricity bills promptly to enable ECG to sustain infrastructure projects across the Ashanti Region.