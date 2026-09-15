Ghana: GCAA, Jarus Partner to Strengthen Drone Safety, Regulation

15 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By EUGENE AMPIAW

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has partnered with the Joint Authorities for Rulemaking on Unmanned Systems (JARUS) to strengthen the safe, secure and orderly operation of unmanned aircraft systems (drones) in Ghana and across jurisdictions.

The collaboration seeks to harmonise regulatory standards, share technical expertise and build regulators' capacity to keep pace with the rapid growth of the unmanned aviation industry.

Speaking at the 2026 JARUS Plenary meeting in Accra, the Director-General of the GCAA, Rev. Stephen W. Arthur, said remotely piloted aircraft systems presented both opportunities and challenges for regulators and stakeholders.

He said the GCAA had adopted a risk-based approach to airspace regulation and was strengthening its performance and risk-based surveillance system to ensure effective oversight as drone operations expanded.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Rev. Arthur said the Authority had also developed a National Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) Concept of Operations and was pursuing digital solutions to make drone registration, licence renewal, importation and clearance more efficient.

He noted that drone technology had demonstrated benefits in medical logistics, agriculture, environmental monitoring, mining, surveying, mapping and infrastructure inspection.

The Director-General called for greater international cooperation, saying harmonised standards, regulatory collaboration and experience-sharing were essential for safe and interoperable unmanned aviation operations.

The Chairman of JARUS, Mr Falk Gotten, called for stable and predictable regulatory frameworks to support the safe growth of the global drone industry.

He said frequent regulatory changes could undermine operational predictability and impose unnecessary burdens on industry and regulators.

Mr Gotten said JARUS products had been adopted by about 50 countries, including its Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) framework, airworthiness standards and operational safety objectives.

The Acting Deputy Director-General of the GCAA, Mr Gordon Nuurbaare, reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to strengthening safety oversight and developing UTM systems.

He called for stronger collaboration in training, capacity building, certification and access to international standards to support Ghana's growing drone ecosystem.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.