Ghana: Three Arrested in 'Bolle Jos' Drug Case

15 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three persons over their alleged involvement in the activities of Dutch fugitive Jos Leidekkers, popularly known as "Bolle Jos", in Ghana.

The Commission said the three suspects allegedly represented and facilitated the activities of Leidekkers, who is wanted in connection with international drug-trafficking activities.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, Francis Opoku Amoah, NACOC said the arrests followed the reported seizure by French customs of a cocaine shipment allegedly linked to a wider network.

The three suspects are currently in NACOC custody and are assisting investigators to establish their alleged roles in the trafficking activities and their connection to the network.

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NACOC said the arrests reaffirmed its resolve to ensure that Ghana did not become a safe haven, transit point or operational base for international drug-trafficking organisations.

It said the Commission would continue working with domestic and international law-enforcement partners to disrupt the people, finances and infrastructure sustaining the illicit drug trade.

The Commission, however, stressed that the rights and legal protections of all persons under investigation would be safeguarded.

It said further information would be communicated as investigations progressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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