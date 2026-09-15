Liberia: Cemesp Enhances Citizens' Knowledge in Liberia's Extractive Sector in Grand Gedeh County

Monrovia — The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP), funded by GIZ-Liberia, has enhanced citizens' knowledge of Liberia's Extractive Sector through an intensive two-day awareness training on the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Abridged Simplified Contract Matrix (LEITI) in Grand Gedeh County.

The first training occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in Putu District, while the second was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

These initiatives brought together over 250 participants, including media practitioners, civil society representatives, local county officials, and donor partners, and featured insightful presentations by LEITI's Sector Analyst, J. Elijah Kai. The discussion focused on Euro Liberia Logging Company and International Consultant Capitol, which operate specifically in Grand Gedeh County. LEITI distributed its Simplified Contract Matrix to participants during the interactive sessions.

The agreement's contents exposed and intensified public scrutiny of companies benefiting from Liberia's natural resources.

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The presentations deepened citizens' understanding of contract agreements, revenue disclosure, beneficial ownership, community rights and obligations, and government and company responsibilities

At the height of the discussions, citizens raised concerns about persistent violations of the agreement, concession companies' failure to adhere to the contract, deprivation of economic benefits, illicit mining, and environmental hazards caused by concession operations in the country. The country's extractive sector also emphasized transparency, accountability, and corporate responsibility.

During presentations, LEITI Sector Analyst Kai said the initiative aims to close the information gap by translating complex concession agreements into simplified information citizens can understand.

He stressed that Liberia has entered into numerous concession agreements covering the mining, oil, and gas sectors.

"The simplified contract matrix is intended to change that situation by making critical contractual information accessible to communities, journalists and civil society organizations. "We are telling the people that this is the information you need to know, so that when you know the information, you engage your county officials and have engagement meetings with them," Kai explained.

The LEITI's Sector Analyst emphasized that citizens should not simply observe companies extract resources from their communities but they should understand key provisions relating to employment, environmental protection, social services, and other obligations contained in the agreements.

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The participants were encouraged to examine concession agreements and determine whether companies are fulfilling their commitments to affected communities.

Kai underscored the significance of economic activities occurring in Grand Gedeh County in creating tangible employment opportunities for citizens.