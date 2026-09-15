Zimbabwe: Two Suspected Armed Robbers Remanded Over U.S.$108,000 Chinese Firm Heist

15 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two suspected armed robbers were remanded in custody after they allegedly took part in a US$108,000 robbery at a Chinese-owned company in Ruwa, with workers later catching one of them after a stone-throwing pursuit.

Tinei Makaripe (43) of Stoneridge and Pungurai Mukambachaza (49) of Pomona City appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing armed robbery charges.

They were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

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The State alleges the pair, together with accomplices who remain at large, raided Xinda Castings in Ruwa on September 13, armed with pistols.

The gang allegedly scaled the company's precast wall, entered a changing room and put on company work suits and helmets to disguise themselves as employees.

They then allegedly intercepted two workers returning from the toilet and forced them to the offices, where they confronted Chinese national Zhan Lingyue and demanded cash.

The robbers allegedly ransacked the office and escaped with a satchel containing US$108,000.

As they fled, workers raised the alarm and threw stones at the suspects.

Makaripe, who was running behind his accomplices, was allegedly struck by a brick and fell, allowing the workers to catch him while the others escaped.

Mukambachaza was later arrested at his home, leading to the recovery of US$4,900 allegedly stolen during the robbery.

Makaripe was arrested at the scene, while Mukambachaza allegedly led police to the recovered cash and a cellphone he had taken from Makaripe.

The pair are also accused of attempting to rob Kurima Centre in Msasa on September 12 and robbing Redan Service Station in Glaudina on June 22.

At Redan, the gang allegedly used pistols and balaclavas to confront two fuel attendants and a security guard, taking US$500, a cellphone, a panic button, pepper spray and fuel coupons.

At Kurima Centre, they allegedly broke into offices armed with a pistol, iron bars, machetes and a bolt cutter but fled after a Safeguard reaction team arrived.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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