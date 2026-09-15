Liberia Has a Data Protection Law. Now Comes the Hard Part

opinion

Every day, Liberians hand over personal information to institutions. We register SIM cards, open bank and mobile-money accounts, apply for jobs and scholarships, enroll in schools, seek health services, and increasingly interact with government and private services online. Each transaction creates data about who we are, where we live, what services we use and, in some cases, highly sensitive details about our lives.

That is why Liberia's recently enacted Data Protection Act matters. The law creates the country's first standalone legal framework dedicated to the collection, processing, transmission, storage, protection and use of personal information. Together with the Cybercrime Act, it marks an important step in Liberia's attempt to build a safer and more trusted digital environment.

But passing a law is only the beginning. The harder task is turning legal language into institutional practice that ordinary people can see, understand and rely on. Liberia has now moved from a legislative gap to an implementation challenge.

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This challenge is becoming more urgent because the country is pursuing digital transformation at the same time. Liberia's National Digital Strategy 2025-2029 places digital public services, infrastructure, skills and innovation at the center of national development. According to the World Bank, about 32 percent of Liberians were using the internet in 2024. That means digital participation is expanding, but it is still uneven, and many citizens are entering the digital ecosystem without strong knowledge of how their information may be collected, shared or used.

Good data governance is therefore not a technical issue for government agencies alone. It is a public-interest issue. When data is well managed, it can help institutions deliver services more efficiently, reduce duplication, improve planning and support better decisions. When it is poorly managed, the same data can expose people to misuse, fraud, discrimination, identity theft or loss of trust in public institutions.

The first priority should be to make the new Data Protection Act operational. Institutions that collect or process personal information need clear implementation guidance, designated responsibility, trained staff, complaint-handling procedures and consequences for non-compliance. The oversight and enforcement arrangements established under the law must be adequately resourced and accessible. A right that exists only on paper is difficult for citizens to exercise and easy for institutions to ignore.

The second priority is to build privacy and accountability into digital services from the beginning rather than treating them as an afterthought. Before a ministry, school, health facility, business or development program launches a major data-driven system, it should be able to answer basic questions: What information is really necessary? Why is it being collected? Who can access it? How long will it be kept? How will it be protected? What happens if the information is inaccurate, exposed or misused? These questions should become routine parts of digital service design.

Third, Liberia needs secure rules for data sharing. Government agencies often need to exchange information to deliver services efficiently, and interoperability can be valuable. But more sharing is not automatically better. Institutions should receive only the information needed for a legitimate purpose, and every exchange should have clear responsibilities, security standards and accountability. Liberia's 2026 Draft National Data Governance Policy already identifies fragmentation, weak coordination, interoperability challenges and capacity gaps. Those concerns remain valid, but the policy framework should now be aligned with the new legal reality created by the Data Protection Act.

Fourth, implementation must reach citizens, not just lawyers, regulators and IT departments. A national data-protection regime will not build trust if people do not understand what personal data is, why privacy matters or where to go when they believe their information has been mishandled. Public education should use plain language and practical examples. Schools, civil-society organizations, media institutions, telecommunications companies and community-based groups can all help explain responsible data use, digital safety and complaint pathways. Young people deserve particular attention because social media, artificial intelligence tools and digital learning platforms are already part of how many of them communicate and learn.

Finally, data governance requires sustained multi-stakeholder oversight. Government cannot do this alone. Civil society, universities, journalists, professional associations, technology companies and youth organizations should have space to monitor implementation, identify emerging risks and contribute evidence to policy improvements. Liberia will also need more data-governance professionals, cybersecurity specialists, auditors, policy researchers and public-interest communicators who can translate legal and technical requirements into practice.

There is a temptation to see data protection as a restriction on innovation. It should be understood differently. Strong safeguards can make digital transformation more credible because people are more likely to use systems they trust. Businesses also benefit from clearer rules, while government gains legitimacy when citizens know there are standards governing how their information is handled.

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Liberia now has an opportunity to get this right at an important stage of its digital development. The country does not need to choose between using data for development and protecting individual rights. It can do both. The goal should be a system in which information can move securely for legitimate public purposes, institutions can demonstrate compliance, and citizens understand and can exercise their rights.

The measure of success will not be whether Liberia can say it has a Data Protection Act. It will be whether a citizen registering for a service, a student using a digital learning platform, a patient whose records are digitized, or a young person applying for an opportunity online can trust that personal information will be handled responsibly. Enactment was the milestone. Implementation is where public trust will be won or lost.

About the author

Luther N. Mafalleh is a Liberian civil-society leader, media educator and communications professional whose work spans digital and media literacy, peacebuilding, research, training and program management.