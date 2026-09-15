Namibia: Ohangwena Launches Investment Map, Action Plan

Ohangwena — Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa launched the Ohangwena Regional Investment Map and Action Plan for 2026-2030 over the weekend.

It provides a clear framework for identifying, promoting and facilitating investment opportunities in the region while providing investors and entrepreneurs with a better understanding of where the opportunities are and how they can participate in economic development.

The launch was held at the Helao Nafidi Business and Expo Centre.

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Minister of environment Indileni Daniel, minister in the Presidency Charles Mubita, agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani, various politicians and community members were in attendance.

It brought together business personalities, investors, political leaders and senior government officials.

Officially launching the programme, Mubita said this plan is not to be admired from a shelf.

It is a living, working tool, a roadmap for investors, financial institutions, development partners and policymakers alike.

He added that its ultimate purpose is to translate directly into factories that produce, farms that flourish, warehouses that move goods efficiently, clinics that heal and clean energy that powers homes and industries.

"As stakeholders, let us utilise the investment map to guide decision-making, project implementation and continuous monitoring, ensuring that it drives real

change and measurable outcomes," Mubita said.

The minister stressed that, as residents celebrate this achievement, they must also commit to institutionalising regular review and update mechanisms, ensuring that the investment map remains relevant, adaptive and responsive to evolving opportunities and

challenges.

"To our investors and captains of industries gathered here, the government stands ready to be your partner. We understand that capital seeks certainty, and so we remain committed at both national and regional levels to strengthen the enabling environment through consistent policy, efficient facilitation and genuine public-private collaboration," he added.

Mubita further said the government will remain committed to streamlining administrative processes, eliminating regulatory bottlenecks and upholding transparent governance to ensure that the opportunities in this plan align with a smooth business environment.

"No region develops by accident. Prosperity is planned, built and defended through deliberate choices, sound partnerships and the courage to invest in tomorrow. The trajectory from vision to reality demands a relentless focus on execution, guided by a well-defined action plan," he said.

He further emphasised that the Investment Map and Action Plan are precisely a deliberate choice aligned with the Eighth Administration's priority areas and the strategic objectives of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP 6), forging a direct path toward Vision 2030.

Also speaking at the occasion, Hamutumwa said they are looking for productive, sustainable and inclusive investment.

She added that the investment creates employment, develops skills, supports local enterprises, promotes innovation, expands their productive capacity and contributes to the long-term prosperity of the communities.

"We want to see investment translate into tangible opportunities for our youth, women, entrepreneurs and communities. Our local businesses must not remain spectators when new investments enter our region. They must become participants, suppliers, service providers, partners and, where possible, co-investors. We, therefore, encourage investors coming to Ohangwena to look beyond the traditional investor-contractor relationship and explore meaningful partnerships with our local entrepreneurs," said the governor.

Hamutumwa stressed that they want to build local value chains, with farmers to supply industries and small businesses to supply larger enterprises, as well as their young people to acquire the skills required by emerging industries.

She emphasised that the investment map identifies areas in which Ohangwena has the potential to attract and facilitate investment.

"Among these are opportunities in agriculture and agro-processing, livestock and value addition, logistics and trade, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, ICT and the digital economy, property and infrastructure development and youth entrepreneurship and creative industries," she added.

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On tourism and hospitality, the governor said the region will identify opportunities to attract visitors, business travellers and investors while showcasing its culture, heritage and natural assets.

In the digital economy, she said young people must become not only consumers of technology, but also creators, entrepreneurs and owners of digital businesses.

Therefore, Hamutumwa stated that the launch of the Investment Map is not the destination.

"It is the beginning. The real test of this initiative will not be the quality of the document sitting on our shelves," she said.

She added that she will continue working with relevant government institutions, local authorities, traditional authorities, the private sector and development partners to strengthen the investment environment in Ohangwena.

"Let us attract investment, build enterprises, create jobs, develop skills, add value to what we produce and ensure that the economic opportunities of Ohangwena translate into shared prosperity for our people and future generations," said Hamutumwa.

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