Namibia: Matundu Pushes Greater Support for Manufacturers

Deputy trade minister Jenelly Matundu has called on government institutions, the private sector and consumers to support capable Namibian manufacturers in a bid to reduce the country's reliance on imported goods.

Speaking at the inauguration of new digital sublimation technology at Dinapama Manufacturing & Supplies in Windhoek on Thursday, Matundu said Namibia had local companies capable of producing goods that are currently imported.

"There are products currently imported into Namibia that capable local manufacturers can produce competitively. Government institutions, the private sector and consumers should therefore support Namibian enterprises that can meet the standard of quality. But technology alone cannot transform our economy. People must be at the centre of industrialisation," she said.

She urged government institutions, businesses and consumers to support Namibian enterprises that can meet required quality standards, saying this would help strengthen local value chains and expand domestic manufacturing capacity.

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Dinapama's investment in digital sublimation technology is aligned with Namibia's industrialisation agenda and could help the company produce high-quality and customised textile products for corporate, school, sports and promotional markets, she said.

She said the technology could also improve the competitiveness of local manufacturers and create opportunities for Namibian companies to expand into regional and international markets.

"Our national ambition must be bigger than simply increasing production. We must build a Namibia that produces, processes, manufactures, innovates and exports. We do not want Namibia to be a nation of consumers only; we want Namibia to be a nation of producers. The commissioning of this new digital sublimation technology is a step in that direction," Matundu said.

Matundu said Dinapama's growth from a seven-person operation at the Wanaheda market stalls in 2009 to a company providing livelihoods to more than 500 Namibians demonstrated the potential of local manufacturing.

She said the company's supply of school and hospital uniforms, as well as garments for the retail, hospitality and food sectors, showed that Namibian manufacturers could meet the demands of major supply chains.

She also called on Dinapama to strengthen apprenticeships and technical skills development for young Namibians.

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"I therefore call upon Dinapama to deepen its investment in apprenticeships, skills development, and the transfer of technical knowledge to young Namibians," she said.

Matundu said the government would continue supporting local manufacturers through initiatives such as the Government Stores Local Manufacturers Registration Initiative, while companies would have to maintain the required standards of quality, reliability and competitiveness.

She further said Namibia's manufacturers needed to position themselves to take advantage of markets offered by SADC and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

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