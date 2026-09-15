Namibia: SAN Cultural Festival Draws Near

TSUMKWE — The annual San Cultural Festival is set to take place from 21 to 26 September 2026 in Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa region.

Ghauz Fransina, the councillor of the Ju/'hoansi Traditional Authority, who is spearheading the event said the festival is primarily aimed at showcasing the San traditions and culture.

"Out of primary objective this year will be to unite San Traditional Authority leaders and our broader community. We seek to foster a unity of purpose and strengthen cross-border connections by inviting our fellow San from Botswana, South Africa and Angola to partake and preserve our rich heritage, norms and culture," she said.

The gathering is designed to cultivate the self-motivation required for the people to stand up for themselves and meet the government halfway in driving development.

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"For 36 years since independence, national frameworks like NDP 1-5 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan have come and gone, yet very little has practically translated into protecting our culture. Now we are talking about Vision 2030 and NDP6, we want to advocate for these issues to be considered, as we are facing severe existential challenges," Fransina said.

The councillor said the elders in the community are passing away, taking invaluable indigenous knowledge, history, and ideas with them. She added that San traditional leaders will deliberate on several burning issues to formulate clear advocacy strategies directed at the Namibian government, NGOs, foreign embassies, the United Nations, and international human rights bodies during the festival. "Our indigenous San languages remain undocumented and excluded from school curriculums after nearly four decades of independence. We demand a formal system to preserve our languages and, by taking measures and developing language curriculums," she stated.

In the same vein, she said that pressing issues regarding San indigenous human rights and ongoing land security issues that threaten their traditional ways of life will be addressed. "We acknowledged the need to strengthen unity among ourselves so we can stand together as a collective and cohesive voice," said Fransina.

She reiterated that the San communities suffer from limited radio and media coverage, which keeps their people isolated and disconnected from national discourse. "We believe that true development cannot happen in isolation from cultural preservation. We want to use this festival to honour the profound works of our chiefs and lay down a concrete path forward," she concluded.

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