Namibia: From N$400 to Thriving Businessv

What started with just a paltry N$400 has now grown into a cash loan business that entrepreneur Protasius Kasera hopes will become a legacy for his family.

The entrepreneur from Rundu, Kavango East, is the founder of Radix Cash Loans, a business he developed after dropping out of school and struggling to find employment opportunities.

In an interview with New Era, Kasera said his circumstances pushed him to look for alternative ways of generating income and becoming financially stable.

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"Once you don't have an educational background, it forces you to find a source of income to become financially independent," Kasera said.

He traced back his business idea to his secondary school memories, where he drew inspiration.

At the time, he lived with his father and siblings.

He had to take care of his siblings, as his father was not home all the time.

"My father was an Uber driver at the airport, and he would sometimes return home late. He used to ask me to buy food for the house and then return the money with an extra amount later. I was fascinated by the interest," said Kasera.

He later began lending small amounts of money to people close to him, who would return it with interest.

Although he had been involved in lending money informally for almost 10 years, the business has been operating formally for about five years.

However, building the business challenged him because the money from the business was also used to cover his needs.

He highlighted how customers who fail to honour repayment agreements are a setback to his progress.

"People find it hard to keep their word. Some customers would promise to repay their loans on specific dates but would later fail to make payment," Kasera said.

Despite the challenges, patience and communication with his clients helped him to manage difficult situations.

He believes some people already consider him successful, but his ambitions are bigger than that.

He described his long-term ambition as building something closer to an empire that will continue beyond him.

He advised young Namibians interested in starting businesses to be prepared for challenges and criticism.

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