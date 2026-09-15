Ghana: Sunyani, Kwahu Obomeng Get Customary Land Secretariats

Two Customary Land Secretariats have been inaugurated at Sunyani in the Bono Region and Kwahu Obomeng in the Eastern Region as part of efforts by the government, through the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL), to promote effective, transparent and accountable land administration at the customary level.

In an address, the Administrator of Stool Lands, Mr Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie, commended the traditional authorities of Sunyani and Kwahu Obomeng for their efforts towards establishing the secretariats.

He said the initiative reflected "a deep sense of responsibility towards your people" and demonstrated their belief that "customary land practices can co-exist with modern systems of land administration".

Mr Akwensivie said land was a powerful tool for national development when properly managed, but could retard development and become a source of conflict when mismanaged.

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"Land is a very powerful tool for national development if very well managed; but could retard national development and become a source of conflicts when mis-managed," he said.

He added that the fact that about 80 per cent of lands in Ghana were held under customary ownership placed a great responsibility on traditional leaders to manage them in a manner that would benefit both present and future generations.

According to a statement issued by the OASL, Mr Akwensivie said the Customary Land Secretariats would serve as reliable repositories of land records, document land rights and record land transactions within their respective areas.

He said they would also provide accurate and accessible information to the public, particularly investors, adding that this would help reduce disputes, enhance tenure security and promote the orderly planning and use of land.

Mr Akwensivie said there were currently about 100 Customary Land Secretariats across the country, which were helping to strengthen collaboration between customary authorities and state institutions.

He mentioned the OASL, the Lands Commission, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), the National Development Planning Authority and land-based non-governmental organisations as some of the institutions working with the secretariats.

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The Administrator stressed that the effective management of the secretariats was critical to promoting cordial working relationships among stakeholders in land administration in the various communities.

He therefore urged the staff and Land Management Committees to uphold the principles of integrity, professionalism and accountability, adding that public trust had to be earned and maintained.

Mr Akwensivie also urged the people of Sunyani and Kwahu Obomeng to support the operations of the secretariats by making use of their services.