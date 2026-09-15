Ghana: Unemployed Man Gets 18 Months Imprisonment Term for Causing Harm

A 19-year-old unemployed man, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by the Asante Abuakwa circuit E court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for causing harm at Nketia near Abuakwa.

Aaron Atta pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm but was convicted after full trial of the case.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, prosecuting, told the court presided by Mrs Philomena Ansaah Asiedu that, complainant Owusu Boakye Yiadom, was a Disk Jockey (DJ) residing at Nketia, whiles the convict resided at Adankwame.

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He said on December 2, 2025, at about 11:30am, the complainant on his way to work got to his house at Nketia and heard some unusual noise inside the house so he went nearer and saw the convict coming down from the ceiling, trying to escape.

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He got hold of him, tried to arrest him, but the convict stabbed him on his shoulder and left side of his stomach and fled.

The complainant bled profusely but chased the convict and with the help of some nearby people he was arrested and handed over to the Asuofua police.

In his caution statement he admitted the offence and after further investigations he was charged and brought before the court.

The complainant too was rushed to the Suntreso Government Hospital but was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was admitted, treated and discharged.