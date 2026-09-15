Ghana: Three Jailed in Ashanti for Robbery

Three men who ambushed and robbed a gold buyer at Adansi Akwaaku, near New Edubiase, in the Ashanti Region, have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 22 years by the Bekwai Circuit Court.

Eric Afful, alias Nana Yeboah, 21, a commercial motorbike rider; Abdul Ganiu, 24, also a commercial motorbike rider; and David Mensah, alias Rasta, 26, unemployed, were convicted after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, abetment of robbery and robbery.

Afful and Mensah were each sentenced to 22 years in prison, while Ganiu received a 15-year sentence. The sentences are to run concurrently.

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The presiding judge, Mr Isaac Apietu, handed down the sentences after the prosecution presented the facts of the case.

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According to Detective Chief Inspector Eric Okyere, the complainant, Derrick Arthur, is a gold buyer residing at Adansi Nkrankese and a friend of Afful.

On September 3, 2026, the three convicts met at Mensah's residence at Kojo Mankrong to plan the robbery.

The prosecution said Afful, who was facing an urgent GH¢2,000 debt, proposed robbing Arthur, knowing that he regularly carried large amounts of cash and gold in connection with his business.

The others agreed to the plan.

Later that evening, at about 8:00 p.m., Arthur contacted Afful to transport him from Nkrankesse to Ataase Nkwanta for a mobile money transaction.

Afful reportedly used the request as an opportunity to execute the plan. He first picked up Ganiu and Mensah and hid them in a cocoa farm along the Akwaaku road before returning for Arthur.

When they reached the ambush point, Afful deliberately slowed down his motorcycle, allowing Ganiu to emerge from the farm and strike Arthur with a heavy cassava stick.

Ganiu then snatched Arthur's backpack, which contained two pounds of gold valued at GH¢22,000, GH¢10,000 cash, a digital mining scale worth GH¢1,500 and melting gas equipment valued at GH¢800.

When Arthur attempted to pursue Ganiu, Mensah emerged and threatened him with a cutlass before taking his iPhone 12 Mini, valued at GH¢2,500, and fleeing into the bush.

Unaware that Afful had been part of the plot, Arthur rejoined him and they proceeded to the Kojo Mankrong police barrier, where he reported the robbery.

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The following morning, the police arrested Mensah at Apagya. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement and led investigators to the other suspects.

Afful was subsequently arrested at Obonsu, while Ganiu was apprehended at Asonkore.

Police recovered GH¢6,705 in cash, Arthur's iPhone 12 Mini and the stolen backpack from the cocoa farm. However, the gold valued at GH¢22,000 was still missing.

Following their guilty pleas and conviction, the three men were remanded directly to prison to serve their respective sentences.