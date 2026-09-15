Nigeria: Sokoto Shuts Mosque Where Cleric Was Stabbed, Raises Probe Panel

The Sokoto State Government has ordered the closure of the Musa Lukuwa Jumu'at Mosque in Mabera, Sokoto metropolis, following the recent attack and killing at the mosque.

The government also constituted a committee of Islamic scholars (Ulamas) to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and advise it on appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence.

The mosque, described by the government as a crime scene, will remain closed until further notice, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Abubakar Bawa.

The development followed recent religious tensions in parts of Sokoto metropolis, including the reported stabbing of Islamic cleric, Malam Musa Lukuwa, shortly after he led the Jumu'at prayer at the mosque.

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The government said the committee would examine the circumstances surrounding the tension and make recommendations in the interest of peace and stability in the state.

It also ordered a full investigation into the attack and subsequent killing at the mosque.

The state government further dissociated itself from any person, irrespective of status, who hides under the pretext of religion to undermine or disrespect Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his parents, household and companions.

It reaffirmed its "total obedience and respect" for the Prophet, his parents, household and companions, while urging residents to continue to show love and compassion to him.

The government appealed to residents to desist from making inciting statements capable of jeopardising the peaceful coexistence for which Sokoto is known.

It assured residents of its commitment to protecting the lives and property of every citizen in the state.