Nigeria: Police Rescue Two Abducted Victims, Neutralise Three Suspected Kidnappers in Niger

15 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Niger State has rescued two abducted victims and neutralised three suspected kidnappers in New-Bussa.

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Tuesday in Minna.

According to him, on Sept. 10, at about 7.30pm, a report was received at New-Bussa Area Command from Wako village that suspected armed men abducted two persons from the village, and the hoodlums were demanding ransom.

He said that based on the report, the surveillance team attached to New-Bussa Area Command commenced an investigation and mobilised some vigilante men to the Wawa forest for a rescue operation.

Abiodun stated further that in the process, the suspected kidnappers were intercepted, which led to a gun battle between the team and the hoodlums.

Consequently, the two abducted victims were rescued unhurt while three suspects amongst the hoodlums were neutralised and others escaped with bullet injuries. (NAN)

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