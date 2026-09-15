Malawi: Machete Gang Hacked Accountant and Wife in Terrifying Home Invasion Before Stealing Gun, Laptops and Valuables Worth K6.7million - Police Arrest One Suspect

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man and recovered a gun and other valuables following a violent and terrifying robbery at Mbavi-Four Ways, near Airwing, in which a couple were hacked with machetes in their own home.

Jimmy Banda, 33, was arrested in connection with the attack, according to Central West Region Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, who said Banda and his accomplices were armed with panga knives and an axe when they struck.

The gang is suspected of hacking a 36-year-old accountant on the arm before turning on his wife, striking her on the cheek during the brutal home invasion.

The attackers then made off with the couple's gun, mobile phones, three laptops and a haul of other items worth more than K6.7 million.

When arrested, Banda was found in possession of 35 rounds of ammunition, three Samsung phones, three laptops, a Bluetooth speaker, a hair straightener and clothing believed to have been stolen during the raid.

Police also recovered six panga knives, an axe, a crowbar, a hacksaw and pliers from the suspects - the apparent tools used to carry out the attack.

Officers say they are still hunting for the other suspects connected to the robbery.