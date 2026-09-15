Mozambique: Lack of Diversified Diet Affects 80 Percent of Mozambican Minors

Maputo — Lack of diversified diet affects 80 percent of Mozambican minors, contributing to micronutrient deficiencies as well as increasing the risk of malnutrition, according to the health minister Ussene Isse.

Speaking at the 1st National Conference on Food and Nutrition Security, held on Monday, in Maputo, the minister revealed that chronic malnutrition currently affects 37 percent of the country's minors, while micronutrient deficiency affects 74 percent of children under five and 52 percent of women of childbearing age.

"We also face the issue of overweight and obesity, which is placing pressure on our health system.

The problem of undernutrition begins during pregnancy, which means it is crucial to ensure adequate nutrition for women to reduce the risk of low birth weight and nutritional deficiencies in infants", he said.

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"If a woman does not prepare herself during pregnancy, does not eat well, and does not receive supplementation, then the child is born underweight, with deficiencies, and already malnourished", he added.

The minister explained that there is a clear need to foster community-based interventions, especially in rural areas, where about 65 percent of the population lives.

Isse said that the Ministry of Health is implementing supplementation with Vitamin A, minerals, and micronutrient powders, as well as nutrition services during child and maternal health consultations, deworming programs, and industrial food fortification.

The sector aims to expand nutritional interventions to cover more than 50 percent of the population by 2029 and to help reduce chronic undernutrition to below 30 percent by 2030.

The Minister also advocated for a common plan, budget, and monitoring and evaluation system across the sectors involved to avoid duplication of efforts and make the response to the country's nutritional problems more efficient.

The strategy also envisages interventions starting in early childhood and extending to family planning, adolescents, pregnant women, children, and the elderly, with a focus on promoting healthy eating habits and preventing various forms of malnutrition.