Somalia: Somali Minister Mukhtar Robow Delivers Hassan Sheikh's Message to Mauritanian President

15 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nouakchott — Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has received a special message from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, delivered by Somalia's Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Mukhtar Robow.

Robow, who is also the Somali president's special envoy, is visiting Mauritania as part of efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Robow briefed Ghazouani on the latest political and security situation in Somalia and conveyed the Somali president's message to the Mauritanian leader.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between Somalia and Mauritania, which share longstanding ties and close relations as members of the Muslim world.

The meeting focused in particular on strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest and expanding political and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Robow's visit comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen ties with fellow African and Muslim countries and build wider support for its political, security and development priorities.

The meeting was attended by Mauritania's minister of the presidency and minister responsible for religious affairs and education, as well as Somalia's ambassador to Algeria and non-resident ambassador to Mauritania, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan, known as Yusuf Jeego.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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