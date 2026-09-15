Somalia: South West Leader Madobe Meets Hariin Clan Elders and Politicians in Baidoa

Baidoa — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe has met politicians, traditional elders and community figures from the Hariin clan at the presidential palace in Baidoa, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the regional administration and local communities.

The meeting focused on social affairs, peacebuilding, state-building and reconciliation, as well as efforts to promote unity and cohesion among communities in South West State.

Madobe listened to views and recommendations from the participants and thanked them for their role in promoting peace, reconciliation and the development of local governance.

The Hariin representatives briefed the South West leader on their assessment of the political and social situation in the state and expressed support for efforts aimed at strengthening peace, governance and development across the region.

Madobe stressed the importance of continued consultation, social cohesion and cooperation between the government and communities to help achieve lasting peace, development and inclusive governance.

The meeting comes as South West State faces a politically sensitive period, with competing positions among political actors and communities over governance and the future political direction of the state.

The administration has repeatedly called for dialogue and reconciliation among local communities, while seeking to strengthen its authority and cooperation with traditional leaders and other influential figures across South West State.