Somalia: Trump Appoints New U.S. Ambassador to Somalia

Washington — US President Donald Trump has named Devin Kennington as the next US ambassador to Somalia, filling a diplomatic post that has remained vacant since December 2025.

Kennington would become Washington's first full ambassador to Somalia since Richard H. Riley left the post in December 2025 after being recalled to the United States by the Trump administration.

His appointment comes as Somalia faces a period of heightened political tensions, particularly over the country's electoral process and the future of its democratic transition.

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The federal government and opposition political groups have increasingly disagreed over the framework and timing of upcoming elections, with disputes also involving the role of federal member states and the wider political process.

Kennington is therefore expected to take up the post at a particularly sensitive moment, as the United States remains a key international partner in Somalia's efforts to combat Al-Shabaab, strengthen state institutions and address security and humanitarian challenges.

His nomination will also be closely watched for indications of how Washington intends to engage with Somalia's competing political actors as tensions over elections and governance continue to mount.

The ambassadorial appointment requires confirmation by the US Senate before Kennington can formally assume the post in Mogadishu.

Washington has maintained close security ties with Somalia, providing support to Somali forces and working with the federal government and international partners in the fight against Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group that controls parts of the country.

The appointment of a new ambassador could provide the United States with a senior diplomatic representative in Mogadishu as Somalia enters what is expected to be a politically consequential period.

Kennington's nomination comes amid wider international calls for dialogue and an inclusive political process to help prevent electoral disputes from escalating into broader instability.