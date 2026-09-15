Beyond the drama surrounding OpenAI's claim to the Navier-Stokes solution and a whistleblower's subsequent dispute over data use is the question of what AI-driven breakthroughs mean for scientific prizes and academic credit.

At the beginning of last week I wrote a story about the diminishing value of a university degree as artificial intelligence seeps into education, leaving institutions unsure about the soundness of their pedagogical promise.

Then it got worse. The new story has many thrilling plotlines - please stay with me.

It turns out that the motion of fluids (like water or oil) has been historically thorny for scientists to understand. But in the 19th century, Claude-Louis Navier and George Gabriel Stokes worked out a set of equations that describe how fluids move. They are in your weather forecast, tidal charts, sea current charts, in the shape of an aircraft wing, in the model of blood moving through an artery. They work beautifully, every day, everywhere.

But there has always been a niggling concern that the equations may not work under all conditions. So much of a concern that the problem of proving (or disproving) this entered the hallowed halls of the Clay Mathematics Institute's Millennium Prize Problems - seven of the world's most difficult mathematical and physics conjectures, of which six remain unsolved. For the past 90 years thousands of scientists have devoted part (or all) of their careers...