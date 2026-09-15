Angola: German Tourists Promote Angola's Attractions

Benguela — Angola's tourism potential, with particular emphasis on the Calandula Falls in Malanje Province, is being showcased in German media by three German tourists travelling across Europe and Africa on motorcycles.

Travelling on high-capacity motorcycles, the tourists, who began their adventure on 1 September 2025 from the German city of Cologne and expect to reach Cape Town, South Africa, in October, have captured images of natural attractions in several Angolan provinces they have visited.

Speaking to ANGOP on Sunday in Benguela, during the third and final stage of the journey, which began in Luanda, the group's spokesperson, Eckhard Stiller, said the objective was to promote Angola's natural wonders throughout and after the approximately 23,000-kilometre trip, while also sharing stories of the friendliness and hospitality of its people.

"We have cameras and a travel diary. We are trying to take information about Angola's natural beauty beyond the country's borders and tell, through our social media platforms and German media, the story of how we were welcomed in Angola," said the tourist.

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Eckhard Stiller, the only member of the group with a connection to Angola spanning more than 25 years and a renowned photographer whose work has appeared in leading American magazines, expressed satisfaction at fulfilling his dream of travelling from Germany to Cape Town, South Africa.

"We are all enthusiasts of Yamaha 700 motorcycles. During the first stage, we crossed Europe to Gibraltar. We entered Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania before reaching Dakar in Senegal," he said, stressing that the tourists wish, above all, to serve as ambassadors for tourism in Angola.

He explained that the second stage of the journey, which began in January this year, was the most challenging, taking them from Dakar in Senegal to Luanda through Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon and Congo, before entering Angola through Cabinda.

"After a short break from the tour in August, we are now on the third stage, which will take us from Luanda to Cape Town through Namibia," he said.

Among Angola's natural attractions that impressed the group most, according to Eckhard Stiller, were the Pungo a Ndongo Black Rocks, the Calandula Falls in Malanje Province, and other attractions in Ndalatando, Cuanza-Norte Province, as well as Bié, Huambo and Benguela provinces.

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Clearly captivated by the country's natural wonders, including Mount Moco in Huambo Province, the tourist said that the main motivation for the journey was tourism, discovering the world and meeting different peoples.

Welcome in Angola exceeds expectations

Reflecting on the experiences of the tour, Eckhard Stiller placed Angola at the top of the list of the most welcoming African countries, particularly because of the friendliness of its people, despite the challenges that still exist in terms of tourism infrastructure, especially in inland areas.

"With the exception of Morocco, Ghana and Nigeria, which are already highly developed, tourists are saying that Angola has changed significantly over the last 25 years and now offers better conditions, including more cafés and hotels," he said.

The tourist also praised the performance of the motorcycle he is riding.

"My motorcycle is equipped with two fuel tanks. It has a range of between 500 and 600 kilometres," he explained, emphasising that it is a machine designed for travelling around the world.

Even so, he noted that the tourists travel at around 90 kilometres per hour in order to appreciate every detail of the fauna and flora from north to south of the continent regarded as the cradle of humanity.

"My companions are very enthusiastic. So far, our journey has been extremely enjoyable. The Angolan people are very welcoming, humble and friendly," he concluded, while bidding farewell to several onlookers in Benguela, where the group stopped for logistical resupply. JH/CRB/DOJ