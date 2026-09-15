Angolan Ambassador to Portugal Honoured in Spain

13 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Portugal, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, was awarded the title of Academic Member of the Diplomatic Academy of Spain on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Angola in Portugal and sent to ANGOP on Sunday, the distinction was granted following a proposal from the academy's delegation in Portugal, based in Cascais at the former estate of the Kings of Spain.

The institution, which is linked to the Spanish Royal Household and was established around 60 years ago, also conferred the same title on 11 other ambassadors.

The statement said that the selection of diplomats is carried out by an internal committee composed of former ambassadors who are members of the academy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the criteria considered are academic qualifications in the field of diplomacy, contributions to strengthening relations between the represented State and the host State, as well as the performance of duties that promote peace, dialogue among nations and international cooperation.

The academy also honours personalities from other fields, recognising contributions to entrepreneurship and commercial exchanges between countries, as well as partnerships and scientific initiatives aimed at improving human life.

Its members include representatives of the Royal Houses of Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as senior members of royal families from other countries.

The ceremony for the award of the title took place at the Palace of the Dukes of Braganza in Guimarães, Portugal. AB/ART/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.