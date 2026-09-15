Angolan Ambassador to Portugal Honoured in Spain

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Portugal, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, was awarded the title of Academic Member of the Diplomatic Academy of Spain on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Angola in Portugal and sent to ANGOP on Sunday, the distinction was granted following a proposal from the academy's delegation in Portugal, based in Cascais at the former estate of the Kings of Spain.

The institution, which is linked to the Spanish Royal Household and was established around 60 years ago, also conferred the same title on 11 other ambassadors.

The statement said that the selection of diplomats is carried out by an internal committee composed of former ambassadors who are members of the academy.

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Among the criteria considered are academic qualifications in the field of diplomacy, contributions to strengthening relations between the represented State and the host State, as well as the performance of duties that promote peace, dialogue among nations and international cooperation.

The academy also honours personalities from other fields, recognising contributions to entrepreneurship and commercial exchanges between countries, as well as partnerships and scientific initiatives aimed at improving human life.

Its members include representatives of the Royal Houses of Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as senior members of royal families from other countries.

The ceremony for the award of the title took place at the Palace of the Dukes of Braganza in Guimarães, Portugal. AB/ART/DOJ