Southern Africa: Angola Competition Authority Fines Customs Brokers Chamber

Luanda — Angola's Competition Regulatory Authority (ARC) has imposed a fine of AOA 7,245,638 on the Chamber of Official Customs Brokers of Angola (CDOA) for restricting competition in the domestic market.

The case concerns the adoption of a minimum fee schedule for customs clearance services, which prevents official customs brokers from freely setting their prices.

In a statement sent to ANGOP on Saturday, the ARC said the infringement stemmed from a resolution approved by the CDOA Extraordinary General Assembly held in December 2022, which introduced a fee schedule and ordered the direct setting of prices to be charged by official customs brokers for the import and export of goods.

The regulator explained that competition enables consumers to benefit from more competitive prices, better quality services and greater innovation.

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By setting mandatory minimum fees, it added, the measure limited the ability of official customs brokers to compete on the basis of their prices, reducing customers' freedom of choice and affecting the normal functioning of the market.

In addition to imposing the fine, the Competition Regulatory Authority ordered the immediate cessation of the infringement and the immediate revocation of the fee schedule.

The CDOA must inform its members and the general public that prices for customs clearance services must be freely determined by each economic operator, independently and autonomously, without coordination or imposition by professional associations.

It must also provide the ARC with proof of compliance with these measures within 30 days from the date on which the decision becomes final or acquires the force of res judicata, in accordance with the Competition Law.

The Authority considers that the customs clearance services market plays an important role in international trade and national economic activity, and that preserving effective competition in the market is therefore a matter of public interest. It said the decision sets an important precedent for ensuring that professional and business associations operate in accordance with competition rules.

Finally, the ARC reiterated its commitment to promoting, defending and preserving competition in Angola, in pursuit of its mission to prevent and sanction practices liable to undermine the efficient functioning of markets, for the benefit of consumers, economic operators and the national economy.