Angola: Lebron James Interacts With Former Angolan Basketball Stars

Luanda — NBA star LeBron James interacted on Sunday with several generations of Angolan basketball players on Luanda's Marginal.

According to information released by the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) on its official page, LeBron James watched a demonstration of 3x3 basketball featuring young Angolan players.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Rui Falcão, Minister of Tourism Márcio Daniel, Secretary of State for Sports Paulo Madeira, and FAB president Moniz Silva.

Also in attendance were some of the biggest names in the history of Angolan basketball, including Miguel Lutonda, Nadir Manuel, Kikas Gomes and Carlos Morais.

Representatives of different generations accompanied the young players on the court and joined King James in an encounter between the legacy of national basketball and the new generations.

LeBron James is in Angola to attend the fifth stage of the World Championship for electric boats, which culminated in Team Brady's victory.