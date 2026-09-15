Angola: Quilonga Grande Strengthens Water Supply System With 518 Million Litres Per Day

Luanda — The Quilonga Grande project, scheduled for completion in November this year in the municipality of Bom Jesus, Icolo e Bengo Province, will provide approximately 518 million litres of potable water per day, according to the Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA).

The production capacity of the country's largest water infrastructure project is expected to benefit around 5 million residents in Luanda and Icolo e Bengo provinces, strengthening the existing water distribution system in both provinces.

According to MINEA, the Quilonga Grande project, which was inspected last Saturday by President João Lourenço, will supply water to the municipalities of Viana, Mulenvos and Cacuaco in Luanda Province, while in Icolo e Bengo the beneficiaries will be the municipalities of Calumbo, Cabiri, Sequele, Bom Jesus and Catete.

The ministry further stressed that, beyond being an engineering project, Quilonga Grande is a transformative milestone in the lives of local communities and reflects the commitment of the Angolan Government to access to potable water, human dignity, public health and quality of life, which are fundamental pillars of the country's sustainable development.

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With physical completion exceeding 90%, the project began in January 2023 and has a budget of USD 417 million.

Quilonga Grande comprises a water intake centre, a water treatment plant, a distribution centre, treated-water pipelines, a raw-water pumping station, a distribution network for associated household connections and other supporting infrastructure.

With a production capacity of 518,000 cubic metres of water per day, it is the largest water production, storage and distribution system ever built in Angola and stands as one of the most important strategic infrastructures in the country's water sector.

The project was designed to respond in a structured manner to the population growth and urban expansion of Luanda and Icolo e Bengo provinces.

Implemented by the Government of Angola in partnership with the World Bank, the project aims to ensure sustainable access to potable water for millions of citizens, directly contributing to improvements in quality of life, public health, economic development and social inclusion.

The system begins with water abstraction from the Kwanza River in the municipality of Bom Jesus and incorporates a complex and integrated network of infrastructure for abstraction, treatment, conveyance, storage and distribution, enabling the delivery of water in adequate quantity and quality to major urban and peri-urban centres.

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Impact of Quilonga Grande

Among the municipalities expected to benefit from the water infrastructure, Bom Jesus in Icolo e Bengo stands out, as the project is expected to eliminate the 30% deficit in potable water supply currently affecting the municipality, according to municipal administrator João de Almeida.

He identified the neighbourhoods of Mazozo, Licumbe, Cana-Caçassa and Ngolome as the main areas that will benefit from water supplied by the Quilonga Grande project.

According to the 2024 Census, the municipality of Bom Jesus has an estimated population of 35,372 inhabitants. QCB/CS/DOJ